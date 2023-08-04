When Casa de Luna holds its big events each year, such as Frida Fest and Cumbia Fest, they’re often the largest revenue days for participating vendors.
Victoria resident Viviana Ochoteco’s La Paisita food vendor business has become the main source of income keeping the family afloat. Her husband Candido Sanchez, 44, has struggled with his recovery since a heart valve replacement in the spring and has been unable to work.
Sanchez was on dialysis for nearly 10 years before undergoing a kidney transplant in San Antonio three years ago, daughter Evangelina Sanchez said. In addition to his history of kidney disease, he also has dealt with diabetes.
“Three months ago, he started to get tired. He would just walk a little bit and stop and just continue on,” the daughter said.
Sanchez eventually went to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for his ongoing issues. There, it was determined they needed to perform open-heart surgery, she said. He stayed in Houston for a month in critical condition until he was cleared to return to Victoria and continue his recovery closer to home.
Issues have persisted, however, and he had to return to Houston earlier this month, the daughter said.
The situation has made getting by financially difficult due to the frequent trips to Houston. Family tries to help as best they can, but his medical bills accumulate, she said.
Typically someone who undergoes heart valve surgery can be home in a few days, but with Sanchez’s multiple problems, such as his history of kidney disease and his inherent underlying conditions, recovery can take longer, said Dr. Allen S. Anderson, chief of cardiology at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. It depends on the patient’s circumstances.
“Valvular heart disease is pretty common,” Anderson said.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, valvular heart disease affects 2.5% of the U.S. population. There are nearly 25,000 deaths in the U.S. each year due to the condition.
Replacing a valve is an expensive surgery, costing around $100,000 if health insurance doesn’t cover it, Anderson said. It is also a recurring expense because the valve that replaced the original, whether mechanical or a biological prosthetic valve, will wear out over time and need to be replaced again.
He said those who’ve had heart-valve replacement will also typically be required to be on blood thinners to allow the new valve to last longer. Which together takes a life adjustment to care for one’s health after the surgery.
For the Sanchez family, their vendor business has become one of their primary sources of income. While they’ve been booked for events such as Frida Fest and Goliad Market Days, it has been difficult to get booked at some events because Ochoteco, 44, Sanchez’s wife, doesn’t speak English.
“She’s been turned down for some events just because she doesn’t speak English despite having a following,” Chris Melendez, Casa De Luna’s owner, who books Ochoteco, 44, for her events. “Every time we have her, she has one of the biggest lines just to get her food.”
Melendez has known Ochoteco since first meeting her when her own business was still that of a vendor.
She has given Ochoteco an open invitation to pop up outside Casa De Luna whenever she wants. She hopes the community supports her and her family however they can.
“Her food is delicious, but it is sad to hear from a vendor like her that others won’t allow her to get into their events,” Melendez said, noting how the community should support one another. “For someone not to allow her to participate, because she doesn’t speak English, or her cultural background, that’s really sad.”