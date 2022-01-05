It's a given Truman Shaw, 2, and his mother will return home from their weekly farmers market trip with a fresh heap of locally-grown produce, meats and poultry.
However, the "icing on the cake" for Truman is the Henneke Farms booth, where Gary Henneke always gifts the boy a pretty, spotted guinea feather.
"I forget how long I have been bringing those for the kiddos — and something (for) the adults, too," said Henneke, who's been selling his grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chickens and eggs at the Victoria Farmers' Market since 2016. "It is a nice touch."
The first farmers market of the year was like any other. Henneke was ready with his bag of feathers, and Truman and his mother, Tiffany Shaw, braved the cool Wednesday morning to get their weekly staples.
Just shy of ten vendors set up shop for the first farmers market of the year, peddling their usual selections — with a few changes due to unprecedented inclement weather last year — and with a hopeful optimism for the year to come.
Dominique Stange, of Stange Homestead, brought with her the usual selection of tomatoes and sweet potatoes along with a selection of other home-grown produce and other items.
However, due to the unprecedented February snow and ice storm last year, she lacked any citrus produce for her customers. The cold, she said, killed her orange trees, which can take up to a year to blossom and yield the sweet fruit.
In addition, she said all of her greens fell victim to the cold weather in late December.
Instead, Stange and her husband thought to start baking cookies, pastries, strudels and other sweets — which she said has been a popular alternative.
"You have to adapt sometimes. That is the name of the game in this business," she said. She and her husband have been coming to the market from Schroeder for just shy of three years. "It is South Texas. There is no way to know what the weather is going to do."
Outages like that are also great opportunities for the vendors to educate customers on how the weather can impact them, said Meredith Byrd, the market's manager.
Byrd said the face time between vendors and customers is crucial, as many market-goers begin growing food at home.
Customers will also have more chances to come to the market than in previous years. The market plans to meet on Wednesdays and Saturdays going forward.
Byrd said she thinks the Wednesday market has the potential to be comparable to the weekend market in terms of customers as word of it spreads.
"There's a good chance Wednesday could pick up and match the turnout we see during the weekend," Byrd said. "I think people will catch on, and we'll see more customers during the weekday."
Tiffany Shaw, who spoke as her 2-year-old son inspected his guinea feather from Henneke, said the Wednesday dates work better with her schedule.
"Sometimes, on Saturdays, you just want to take the day off and sleep in," she said. "People have the choice now to come in during the week and sleep in come Saturday. It's great."
Wednesday morning got off to a slow start. But as the weather warmed, dozens of customers — both regulars and first-timers — came to shop the vendors' products.
Brooks Rudolph and Whitney Rudolph, of the Yoakum-based Heritage Acres Farm, said this year could be good for the market as the community comes off the previous year, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues for grocery chains.
"Folks may be looking at how to sustain themselves at home ... the farmers market is the best place to learn those skills," said Brooks Rudolph, who has been coming to the market since September. "The education piece is important to people. Plus, people may want to see where their food is coming from."
Henneke, Stange and the Rudolphs all said they had a positive outlook for the year, which they hope will bring more stable and predictable weather for the sake of their crops and livestock.
Still, they'll be prepared for whatever comes their way and are excited to teach customers about their trades.
"Hopefully, more people come out to see us," said Stange with a laugh. "We've good, healthy food, and we can tell you about where it all comes from."
