For the past two years, Staci Kelly has faced one challenge after another. in addition to supporting her family, she has taken care of her young daughter who is undergoing treatment for cancer, surviving the pandemic and on top of that having leaks in her roof.
Kelly and her family got some relief Tuesday when roofers from Rosenberg-based Holden Roofing Co. arrived to give them a new roof as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Purple Heart Homes.
"It's amazing," she said. "It's going to free us up to address other issues around the house." She shares the brick and wooden home on Dahlia Lane in Victoria with her husband, daughter and two sons.
Kelly, 39, a U.S. Marine Crops. Iraq War veteran, knew she was getting a new roof ahead of time as she received notice her family was selected, she said.
The Kellys have lived in the home for 14 years. It sustained some damage during Hurricane Harvey, Kelly said. It had held up for a while with a leak limited to the garage, but recently one has emerged in the house.
Kelly was looking for assistance to make repairs around their house when she saw that she met the qualifications for the program. So she applied.
"I knew if I didn't apply, the answer would be no, so I did and ended up getting selected," Kelly said.
Recent years have been challenging for the Kellys. In 2021, their daughter Eve Kelly, 8, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
The leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that, if left untreated, can progress rapidly, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is the most common form of childhood cancer.
"We thought she had COVID, and COVID wouldn't go away. So we took her to the ER at DeTar North. She was very, very sick very quickly, which is the acute part in that. She was flown to Driscoll Children's (Hospital in Corpus Christi), and we were there for a year her and I," Kelly said.
Around that same time, Kelly's husband, Sammy Kelly Jr., also an Iraq war veteran, was laid off from his job with Union Pacific. This made things even more difficult for the family, she said.
"We were just in the works in doing home repairs and renovations," Kelly said. "We were like, 'OK, this is a good time to do that,' and then everything went bad really quickly."
During this time, veterans, friends and family members stepped up to provide supplies and money to help the family. They donated to a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills. Other nonprofits helped with some of the lodging costs in Corpus Christi, Kelly said.
Her husband has also been working as a mobile mechanic to help make ends meet. Kelly has been unable to work so she can take care of her daughter, she said.
Her fellow Marine Corps. veterans also lent a helping hand when they could, including donating enough stuffed animals to Eve to form what she called 'Mount Stuffmore,' Kelly said.
"You end up with a lot of coloring books and blankets when you're diagnosed with cancer," Kelly said. "A lot of my friends from the Marine Corps. really stepped up."
Eve has struggled with the cancer treatment. But she said it has gotten easier over the years, but she still feels fatigued.
She is in remission, but the disease takes two and a half to three and a half years of treatment before being fully clear, Kelly said. Tuesday was the first time Eve has visited a Victoria pediatrician since her diagnosis.
Eve is looking forward to being able to "ring the bell" in October, signaling the end of her treatment, she said.
Holden Roofing Co. likes to give back to veterans and are always looking to do what they can for veterans. The company's founder, the late Don Holden was U.S. Navy veteran. More than 70% of their employees are also veterans, said Ryan Joyce, Holden Roofing Co. sales manager.
Joyce, a U.S. Navy veteran, said it is always great to give back whenever possible as a company and that the roofing project would not be possible without Owens Corning and Purple Heart Homes. This is the first roofing project the company has done in Victoria.
Since its inception in 2016, more than 425 military members have received new roofs.
"It really warms your heart to give back like this," Joyce said.
The roofers were still working on the roof about 4:30 p.m., but the improvement was night and day, especially with the improved materials for it, Kelly said. The roof is expected to be finished Tuesday.
"It's a huge blessing and a huge burden lifted off our shoulders," she said.