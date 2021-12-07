Local veterans gather for 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Several years ago, John Tait, former commander of American Legion Post 166 in Victoria, and the post’s current commander, Will Martin, decided they ought to do something in memory of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
“He and I went to the courthouse one morning,” Tait said. “We said a short prayer and we played taps.”
Since then, the ceremony has grown each year, with more and more veterans and civilians in attendance.
On Tuesday morning, roughly 18 veterans attended a short memorial ceremony at the courthouse along with several onlookers on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, Tait said.
The attacks by the Japanese military claimed the lives of more than 2,400 Americans and injured another 1,104, thrusting the United States into World War II.
Representatives from a number of local veterans’ groups were in attendance, including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Catholic War Veterans, Purple Heart Veterans, Military Order of the World Wars, Vietnam Veterans and Navy Seabees.
The veterans saluted the flag and said a short prayer before seven riflemen fired three volleys each. Taps was played to conclude the ceremony.
“My grandkids and my great-grandkids, I ask them, ‘What do you learn in school today?’ They have not heard of the Vietnam War, very little of World War II,” Tait said. “They don’t teach them history, and if you don’t learn history, you’re bound to repeat it. You need to remember so you don’t fall into that same trap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.