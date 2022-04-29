The two candidates for the Victoria City Council Super District 6 seat discussed their goals and plans if elected to about 50 residents at the University of Houston-Victoria's Walker Auditorium on Thursday evening.

Their ideas ranged from incumbent Mark Loffgren's goal for proper zoning and business growth to challenger April Butler's vision of fiscal responsibility.

Loffgren, 73, and Butler, 48, answered a variety of questions submitted by the Victoria Advocate's editorial board. They were limited to three-minute responses. The political forum, sponsored by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Advocate and hosted by UHV, was in advance of the municipal election on May 7. Early voting already is under way.

In her introduction, Butler said she was a prudent businesswoman who had made her way on her own.

"I will spend tax dollars wisely and listen when Victoria residents speak to (the council)," Butler, who owns the Woodhouse Day Spa, said to residents attending the forum.

Loffgren, who was first elected to the council in 2019, said he has helped bring $22 million worth of grant funds to the city in his time on the council. Through economic development in the next year, Loffgren said he hoped to attract a variety of businesses to the city.

"We seem to attract only manufacturing jobs, but we need to attract more and different things here," Loffgren said. "If we have jobs here, we need workers here, too."

"We're going in the right direction," he told the crowd. "I want to keep us going in the right direction."

Loffgren worked for H-E-B in Victoria for almost 25 years, retiring as store director before running for the council. His focus there has been on road maintenance and cutting municipal debt.

Super District 6 encompasses districts 3 and 4, generally the northern half of the city, to the north and west of Houston Highway and Sam Houston Drive. There are seven members on the council.

One question asked of the candidates was whether first responders like police and firefighters, paramedics and EMTs need a pay increase, and, if so, where the funding would come from.

"They need better support than they're getting now," Butler told the audience. "We need dispatchers and we need city staff. Our average turnaround (for first responders to leave for better paying jobs) is about two years."

Butler said some of that money received from CARES Act funs could be used to retain first responders.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed by Congress on March 27, 2020. It was designed to help businesses and nonprofits survive the pandemic. The City of Victoria still has about $7 million in CARES funding available, after receiving a total of $14.5 million. All of the money received must be committed to an eligible expense by Dec. 31, 2024.

That would represent a pay increase that does not immediately affect our tax funds, Butler said.

"Morale is low in those departments," Butler said. "In two years, we can reassess where to get the funding."

Loffgren said retention of employees serving the public in those capabilities was essential, especially if they were trained here.

"I think we need more raises. We train them up and then they go to Houston," he said to the audience. "All the people who work for the city need raises. We need to look at that in the next budget because they need more medical benefits, as well."