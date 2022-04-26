Forum is Thursday

The Victoria Advocate and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will co-host a candidates forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Walker Auditorium at the University of Houston-Victoria. Candidates for District 6 on the Victoria City Council and districts 1 and 6 on the Victoria school board will be featured.

Readers can submit questions for the candidates prior to the forum by sending them to deliverydesk@vicad.com. Indicate in the subject line which race the question is intended for. The deadline to submit questions is noon Wednesday.