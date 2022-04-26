Two candidates hope to prevail in the May 7 election for the Victoria City Council Super District 6 seat.
Incumbent Mark Loffgren, 73, was elected to the Council in 2019. Growing up in a U.S. Air Force family, Loffgren spent his childhood in a variety of countries, including England and France.
He faces a challenge from April Butler, 48, owner of the Woodhouse Day Spa in Victoria. A focal point of her campaign is clarity from the Victoria City Council, wise use of tax funds and choices that not only benefit current residents, but future ones, as well.
Super District 6 encompasses districts 3 and 4, generally the northern half of the city, to the north and west of Houston Highway and Sam Houston Drive.
Loffgren's campaign
Loffgren said his focus has been roads, taxes, expanding the base of businesses and quality of life.
After earning a degree in chemistry from the University of California-Santa Cruz, he taught in the University of California system while attending graduate school. He went into business when he was recruited by H-E-B to work in Victoria in 1986 and retired after almost 25 years as store director.
In his time on the Council, Loffgren said he focused on fixing miles of streets and roads in need of repairs. Another concern was cutting debt. As a result, he said, the percentage of property taxes residents pay for debt service is the lowest in years. But that was not all that needed to be addressed, he said.
"How do we make things better?" he said Monday. "It's not all roads and taxes."
He said the planned expansion of U.S. 59 into Interstate 69 would mean a transportation route from Mexico to Canada.
"That would create a logistics hub from all the trade that would come by there," Loffgren said.
One the main issues, not only locally but also nationwide, is effective roadways, he said.
With roads getting attention, it would mean more local retail generating more sales tax. Because the city was not receiving its fair share of state grants, that would boost city revenue, he said.
"We want our finances to be better, too," Loffgren said. "We're fixing more roads than ever before, and we're paying off more debt."
The city is seeing more retail move into the area, making Victoria more attractive to outside businesses looking to locate here.
Butler's campaign
Butler said a focal point of her campaign is clarity from the Victoria City Council, wise use of tax funds and choices that not only benefits current and future residents.
"As a whole, I think there is a mistrust of government that trickles down from the top," Butler said last week. "I think there needs to be more transparency in government."
Butler has more than 20 years experience in customer service, management and marketing. She has experience not only with Woodhouse, but the "I Fix Computers Guy" information technology company, as well.
From her background as a local business owner, Butler said her strengths would be her availability to the public, a strong financial foundation and paying attention to the city budget, "to the penny," she said.
If Victoria wants to retain a strong community, she said it has to retain existing businesses in town, as well as a focus on public safety through law enforcement as well as fire and emergency medical services. Victoria must also pay attention to the upkeep of roads and make sure all taxes from the community are spent in ways that benefit the city the most.
"I want Victoria to be sustainable, so we have a future," she said.
She said her background not only in business, but also in community service, could improve the quality of life here.
"I feel like our Council wants to do what is right, but there is no communication," Butler said. "Can there be a voice for the community? Yes, that's why I put myself out there."
She said the city should focus on citywide growth, but it seems as if all the money is being allocated to the downtown area.
"I want to take a well thought-out, balanced approach without the theater, without the drama," she said.
