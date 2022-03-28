A 64-year old man died in a fire resulting from a head-on collision outside of Vanderbilt Sunday morning.
The two-car collision occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 616, one mile west of Vanderbilt, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Jose Benitez, 64, of Lolita, died following the wreck.
Benitez, who was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue, was traveling west on the farm road at the time of the accident, San Miguel said.
The second vehicle involved, a 2012 Acura, was driven by Aaron Gartman, 28, of Brazoria. He was traveling east on the road at the same time.
Gartman’s vehicle drifted into the westbound lane following a significant curve, where he struck the Oldsmobile head on, San Miguel said.
Both vehicles came to rest in the grassy area on the south side of the road where the Oldsmobile caught fire and completely burned,” San Miguel said.
Weather conditions at the time of the collision were heavy fog.
Benitez was declared dead at the crash by Jackson County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton at 9:02 a.m., San Miguel said.
Gartman was transported to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, where he was treated for what were considered non-life threatening injuries, San Miguel said.
The collision remains under investigation.
