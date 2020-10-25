Mark Longoria with the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group hugs Ernie Pemberton, the quartermaster for the Bloomington VFW, after signing papers for the transfer ownership of a house on the Hope Meadows property to the VFW.
Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group representative Mark Longoria, signs papers turning ownership of a house on Hope Meadows property over to Ernie Pemberton with the VFW in Bloomington. Attorney Kelly Kucera provided pro bono services. County Commissioner Danny Garcia and Rick Villa look on.
The Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group turns ownership of a house on Hope Meadows property over to VFW in Bloomington. From front left are Ernie Pemberton with the VFW and Mark Longoria with the VCLTRG. From back left are County Commissioner Danny Garcia, attorney Kelly Kucera, and Rick Villa with the VCLTRG.
The Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group transferred ownership of a ranch-style house that came with the property on which Hope Meadows subdivision was built to the VFW Post 6074 in Bloomington on Friday.
“We wanted to have a nonprofit benefit from the facility or home from the beginning,” said Rick Villa, executive director for the Victoria Long-Term Recovery Group.
