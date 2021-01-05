The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is underway in the Crossroads. Victoria County is still working to vaccinate front-line healthcare workers. Other counties have started to vaccinate people 65 and older and people 16 and older with certain underlying medical conditions.
Local hospitals, physicians, pharmacies and public health departments are all playing a role in the distribution of the vaccine. Every hospital in Victoria and the six surrounding counties has used up all of their doses, but it is possible to sign up on the waiting list at several hospitals.
