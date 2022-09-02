Two penguins in the Central Park Zoo raising a chick. A child being raised by two moms or two dads. A red crayon who’s actually blue. An outcast finding his place in a society of birds and bunnies.

These stories have a few things in common.

First, they’re all picture books touching on LGBTQ themes which Victoria’s kids can read at the Victoria Public Library.

Second, they were all the subject of complaints from Victoria residents who objected to their presence in the library.

Forty-six complaints about books from the library and emails from a resident active in organizing the complaints show a pattern of some residents objecting to LGBTQ content in library books, as well as opposition to rebellious or liberal messaging.

Proponents for removing or relocating the books say the focus is about sexually explicit materials and community standards.

While the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board has voted against removing any books from the library, similar controversies are still unfolding in the Victoria City Council and Victoria County Commissioners Court, where some politicians are sympathetic to efforts to curtail the library’s collection.

Out of the 47 formal requests to reassess library books, 38 specifically mentioned LGBTQ content, particularly relating to transgender youth, as at least part of the requestor’s objection to the book.

For example, the complaints targeting “George” and “Look Past,” the two books that the Library Advisory Board voted to keep during their Wednesday meeting, were two of many complaints that explicitly targeted books’ LGBTQ content.

“George” is about a transgender girl in the fourth grade who wants to perform the part of Charlotte in her school play’s adaption of “Charlotte’s Web.” It received positive reviews from critics and won multiple awards after its publication in 2015. Later editions were titled "Melissa."

Its complaint reads, “I object to the indoctrination of young boys, to think as girls, (and) changed how God made them.”

“Look Past” is a 2016 novel about a transgender boy who gets wrapped up in the murder of a local pastor’s daughter.

Its complaint, seeking to move it to a 18+ section of the library, reads “I object to young people in formative years reading this (and) romanticising (sic) transgender (and) lesbians.”

Barbara Breazeale, the Victoria resident who made the complaint against “Look Past” and who also is a contributor to the Advocate's blog posts, said her reason for the complaint was the book’s sexual content and its negative portrayal of the church, not the LGBTQ topics, and that she objects to any sexual content in the library including in straight relationships.

A page attached to her form spends considerable time talking about LGBTQ issues.

“I think that if a young person reads this, they may decide to experiment with homosexual behavior,” she wrote.

Similar rhetoric, including supposed concern about LGBTQ content “confusing” children, is included in many of the complaints against books with LGBTQ themes.

The reevaluation forms used for the complaints also include a line to recommend alternate books about the same subject.

When they filled it out, complainants often used that line to recommend explicitly Christian or conservative books, or books that did not address the same issues at all.

For example, the form complaining about “The ABCs of LGBT” suggested “A bible and a dictionary would be sufficient.”

Another suggests “Rainbow: A First Book of Pride,” a picture book about LGBTQ pride, should be replaced by “All the Colors of the Rainbow,” a book about the science behind actual rainbows.

Some forms also recommended books by Ellie Klipp, whose works about LGBTQ issues were positively reviewed by leaders in the American College of Pediatricians, a group considered an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Much of the controversy began this summer, when resident Gay Patek gathered people to review books and submit requests for reevaluations after discovering two picture books in the juvenile section that told the story of a transgender kid.

In an email seemingly sent to members of that informal group on Aug. 4, after the bulk of last year’s complaints were settled, Patek wrote, “I want to make it clear this is not about the LGBTQ community that the Advocate is portraying. It is about protecting the innocence of children with age and content appropriate books and activities” about the ongoing efforts regarding library materials.

Later in the same email, she wrote that supporters’ ongoing conversations with people should include the idea that “It is also about the transgender ideology that is extremely harmful to our children, our families and our country.”

Patek did not respond to multiple requests for comment over several days.

Mayor Jeff Bauknight said in a statement to the Advocate the current library issues being addressed by the City Council are no longer about the complaints from last year, but about “sexually explicit and pornographic books being in a section of the VPL that can (be) accessed by minors.”

During the latest City Council meeting on Aug. 16, the council’s discussion about the library’s collection policy included multiple mentions of the LGBTQ community and a suggestion to put content about “alternate lifestyles” in a different library section.

The library's director, Dayna Williams-Capone, said she did not recommend creating a separate section for controversial content, saying it could create an “uneven playing field” for accessing those materials.

Some residents also gave the Commissioner Court a list of mostly young adult library books they felt were inappropriate, some of which included LGBTQ themes.

Most of those books had not faced formal complaints, though they did contain sexually explicit passages as a part of their narratives.

Courts generally use the Miller Test, set by the U.S. Supreme Court, to determine whether something is considered legally obscene.

In order to be considered obscene, something must violate all three parts of the test, meaning that even a sexually explicit book would have to lack literary value for it to be considered legally obscene.