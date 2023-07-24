Man arrested on murder charge in Victoria

A 50-year-old man arrested over the weekend after a woman was found dead at a Victoria home was charged with murder Monday.
William Baugh Jr. also was charged with tampering with evidence, according to a Victoria Police Department press release.
On Saturday about 11 a.m., Victoria police officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of North John Stockbauer Drive regarding a medical emergency.
When officers arrived, they located Brandy Baugh, a 44-year-old woman, dead inside of a home.
Baugh was arrested on a violation of probation charge and was taken to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
More details from the investigation led to Baugh to being charged with murder about 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Baugh was in county jail and being held without bond Monday, according to the press release.
The investigation was ongoing Monday, according to the police department.