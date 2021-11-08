A man was charged with capital murder following a shooting in Mission Valley Monday morning.
Emillio Miguel Macedo, 32, is in custody at the Victoria County jail, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin of the Victoria County Sheriff’s office. Macedo’s city of residence was unknown as of 4:30 p.m.
A shooting in the 10,000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 236 was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 10:39 a.m. Monday, Franklin said. The shooting occurred at a home down the road from the Mission Oaks subdivision.
Macedo was detained after a pursuit leading from Mission Valley into DeWitt County, said Chief Deputy John Garoni of the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.
After the agency received a request for assistance locating a vehicle connected to the shooting at 10:45 a.m., a DeWitt County deputy located the vehicle just south of the Guadalupe River bridge along Farm-to-Market Road 236 south of Cuero.
The deputy pursued the vehicle into Cuero, where a Cuero police officer deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop it.
The vehicle swerved around the spike strips and the driver subsequently lost control in the 1200 block of McArthur Street, south of Cuero Municipal Park, where he was taken into custody by law enforcement, Garoni said.
Franklin praised the agencies who assisted in the pursuit and investigation.
“They were Johnny on the spot,” he said.
He also said the Sheriff’s Office did not believe the incident presented a broader risk to public safety at any point.
“At no time did we feel like there was a public safety risk,” he said. “This all unfolded very quickly.”
Macedo was transported by EMS for a medical evaluation before he was transferred into the custody of law enforcement.
Franklin declined to release any information about the number and identity of the victims as of 4:30 p.m.
More than half a dozen law enforcement vehicles could be seen along Farm-to-Market Road 236 investigating the incident Monday afternoon.
Franklin said the Texas Department of Public Safety, the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Cuero Police Department are all assisting with the investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office is involving “as many (units) as we can get” in the investigation, he said.
Midday Monday, two law enforcement vehicles were stationed at the end of a driveway leading to the property where the shooting occurred. No buildings on the property were visible from the road, but several other law enforcement vehicles were seen entering and exiting the property periodically.
Across the DeWitt County line, two ATVs, each carrying two deputies, appeared to be scanning both sides of the road between Farm-to-Market Road 400 and Farm-to-Market Road 401.
Another two law enforcement vehicles were stationed at a bend in the road near the Guadalupe River bridge.
