TIVOLI — Residents along the lower Guadalupe River are concerned the ecosystem downstream is struggling without adequate freshwater this summer.

Wade Wilburn, an avid fisherman from Port O'Connor, said he found some fish with an unusual appearance.

"The biggest change that I saw was the catfish down at the mouth of the river are black, Wilburn said. "When they turn black, it's because of the saltwater."

Wilburn and friends in Tivoli have pointed a finger at the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, or GBRA, which manages a barrier dam designed to keep saltwater from flowing upstream.

Retired science teacher Cheryl Park noticed the barrier had been raised for two months, between June and August. This bothered her.

"I'm concerned they (the GBRA) are not letting any freshwater flow into the Guadalupe River and down to the estuary system at all," Park said. "When you close off 100% of freshwater inflow into that estuary system, you're causing a lot of damage."

Alligators, an animal occasionally found in the Guadalupe River, can tolerate saltwater for a few days, but they eventually need freshwater to survive, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The river authority tracks salinity levels by collecting data from a station on the upstream side of the barrier dam, meaning water is tested before it can pass through the dam.

On Aug. 10, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality said in a statement the most recent salinity level recorded at the station was 0.5 parts per thousand. Due to less freshwater inflow, the Guadalupe is expected to be the most saline in late summer, the agency said.

In comparison, The average salinity in San Antonio Bay is 19.7 parts per thousand and the Gulf of Mexico's salinity is about 36 parts per thousand, according to TCEQ.

On Sunday, a stream of freshwater rushed over the gates of the barrier dam. The gates were lower than they were the week before, Wilburn said as he approached the dam by boat.

Officials from the river authority said there are two circumstances in which the dam's gates are activated.

"The gates at the saltwater barrier are raised during periods of high tide or low river flow and are only fully lowered when river levels are high enough to prevent saltwater from coming up the river channel," Executive Manager of Engineering Charlie Hickman said in a statement.

A gauge measuring the height of the Guadalupe River in Tivoli recorded heights between 2 and 2.5 feet on Sunday. Prior to Tropical Storm Harold's appearance in the area Aug. 22, the river was as low as 1 foot this month.

In addition to raising and lowering the barrier dam's gates, the river authority also diverts some freshwater, sending it to cities, farms and industrial facilities, Hickman said.

Nathan Pence, environmental science manager for the GBRA, said the freshwater tested at a station upstream from the dam is expected remain safe for use this summer.

"While there are other factors upstream that can affect the conductivity levels, the operation of the saltwater barrier ensures the river water at this location will remain sufficiently fresh at this location for diversion to GBRA’s water supply customers," he said in a statement.

Bill Park, a recreational fisherman and son of Cheryl, said he would encourage the river authority to communicate more with locals when concerns are raised.

"We need accountability," he said. "Who's watching the GBRA? I always get the same answer from them, 'It's none of your business.'"

Wilburn, who said he frequently fishes in the Guadalupe, would like to see the GBRA lower the barrier dam gates at least three times a week.

"It wouldn't make the river just solid fresh or anything, but it would help," Wilburn said.