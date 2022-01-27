As the Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision is challenged within the courts, antiabortion supporters from the Crossroads gathered in DeLeon Plaza for the 35th Candlelight March for Life.
Marchers slowly trickled into the plaza Thursday as Christian faith music was played. Supporters including students, parents, nuns, politicians, teachers and more. All came out to march from the plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. As the time came closer, the plaza came to life with its Christmas lights, almost as if they were joining the lights the marchers brought.
One group of supporters who joined the march were the students of Sister Mary Clare Underbrink of St. Joseph High School.
Rev. Greg Korenek, the pastor at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and director of anti-abortion concerns for the Diocese of Victoria, leads marchers in praying the rosary during the 35th March for Life on Thursday on South Main Street.
Gallery: 35th March for Life fills downtown Victoria
More than a hundred people gathered Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza for the 35th March for Life to speak out against abortion. During the march, people walked down South Main Street to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church to hear a speech by speaker Jason Jones, filmmaker and activist.
The students were invited and encouraged to come of their own free will to the march by Underbrink as a way of showing their support for life at all stages, Underbrink said.
"It's not just about abortion, but this is a huge piece of it," she said. "It's about how do we treat people? How do we recognize the human person? How do we recognize the sanctity of life at every stage?"
While Underbrink couldn't pin down an exact number of students who came out, she described it as quite a coalition from the high school.
The candlelight march is seen by Underbrink as an event that helps spread the message of "the respect for life."
Events like this help raise awareness and give supporters courage, she said
"It's a prayerful thing, so it's something we need to pray for, but we also need to stand up and say 'I'm not afraid to stand up and say that I care about every human being,'" she said.
As the time approached for the march to begin, over 100 marchers lined up near the Confederate soldier statue. Once the march began, the rosary was recited by the marchers through the half-mile march.
As the marchers walked through downtown to the lights around the church, a mother and daughter warmly embraced.
This was Heather Miori and her 11-year-old daughter Kylie Miori, who suffers from a genetic condition known as trisomy 5.
The march is important to the Miori family because of Kylie. Often children with special needs are aborted instead of being given a chance at life, Heather Miori said.
The march often makes Miori emotional because of how important the issue is to her, she said.
A common theme among marchers was the hope for a common ground and for people to recognize the humanity in each other on both sides of the contentious issue of abortion rights.
"There's so much anger I feel when this topic is brought up that no one can even discuss it," Miori said.
Underbrink wished that the conversation wasn't a divisive political topic as well, noting the either-or divide when the topic is discussed.
"That's killing our country. That attitude of one side against the other, the party is more important than the people, I think those sorts of things tend to divide," Underbrink said.
"Can we not see the common ground that every human life is sacred," she said, noting issues from euthanasia, gun control, assisted suicide and immigration, among others. "I think we should care about every human being."
While not at the march himself, Woodrow Wagner, chairman for the Victoria County Democratic Party, agrees with the sentiment of trying to find commonality and seeing beyond the one side or the other on the issue.
Wagner believes the government shouldn't legislate on abortion and provide the choice to citizens despite being against the idea of abortion himself. But he is nevertheless against abortion personally because of his Catholic faith.
"Someone can be pro-choice and pro-life," he said. "That's often not a nuance that's recognized."
Wagner said he thinks those who hold that position are often condemned and seen as "pro-abortion."
"That's a bit too simplistic," he said.
Wagner supports the antiabortion supporters who marched Thursday because they are expressing their First Amendment rights, but he would encourage people not to see the issue as an either-or discussion.
"The reality of the political world and the reality of life is that things are a bit more nuanced and complex," he said. "It's not for me to legislate my morality to my fellow citizens because the Constitution of the United States provides citizens the opportunity to make up their own mind on these kind of things."
