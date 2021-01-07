For seven consecutive days, more than 15% of available hospital beds in trauma service area Q, which includes nine counties in the greater Houston area, have been occupied by COVID-19 patients. This includes Matagorda Regional Medical Center. This triggered the heightened business restrictions. In this file photo, Belma Cruz, director of Matagorda Regional Medical Center, puts on PPE during one of her shifts.
Photo contributed by Matagorda Regional Medical Center
Due to high hospitalization levels, bars in Matagorda and Wharton counties are required to close and businesses that were operating at 75% capacity must reduce capacity to 50%.
For seven consecutive days, more than 15% of available hospital beds in trauma service area Q, which includes nine counties in the greater Houston area, have been occupied by COVID-19 patients. This triggered the heightened business restrictions.
