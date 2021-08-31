A $100,000 grant was awarded for an independent review of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to expand the Matagorda Ship Channel. The project is geared toward increasing economic development at the Calhoun Port Authority, pictured in the upper half of the photo.
Capt. David Adrian, presiding officer at Matagorda Bay Pilots, spoke on the expansion of the Matagorda Ship Channel at the weekly Victoria partnership meeting, organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corporation.
The Matagorda Ship Channel widening and deepening project is expected to bring more ships to port and bolster the local economy, Adrian said. The project is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022.
