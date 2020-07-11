COVID-19 isolate

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin

COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County surpassed the 500 mark Saturday, local officials said.

Local health officials reported 63 cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 521 diagnoses since the pandemic started.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 151 69 3
Goliad 31 16 0
DeWitt 159 79 3
Jackson 81 43 1
Lavaca 236 107 1
Matagorda 521 81 10
Refugio 43 14 0
Victoria 1,673 885 10
Wharton 319 89 1
9-County total 3,103 1,378 29
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

