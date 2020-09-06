Matagorda County Courthouse

The Matagorda County Courthouse.

 Contributed photo

The Matagorda Regional Medical Center reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The medical center also reported 40 new recoveries and no new deaths. No additional information was released about the new cases.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 621 591 5
DeWitt 845 717 35
Goliad 157 149 3
Jackson 507 479 7
Lavaca 700 671 8
Matagorda 946 764 39
Refugio 273 249 10
Victoria 3,881 3,684 72
Wharton 1,279 906 28
9-County total 9,209 8,210 207
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

