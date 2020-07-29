Matagorda County officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with 18 recoveries.

The county has reported 641 cases to date. Of these, an estimated 295 individuals have recovered and 20 people have died of the respiratory disease.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 446 348 3
Goliad 110 74 2
DeWitt 591 357 19
Jackson 275 241 1
Lavaca 598 534 1
Matagorda 619 277 20
Refugio 182 86 0
Victoria 3,137 1,873 37
Wharton 597 266 7
9-County total 6,555 4,065 90
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

