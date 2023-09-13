Sam Fidone entered Round 2 of the Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open pleased with where he stood.
After nearly breaking the Victoria Country Club course record in Round 1 on Tuesday, which was broken just hours later by Jake McCrory, Fidone sat just one stroke behind first place after a round of 61 on the par-70 course.
However, he started off Round 2 with a double bogey on the par-4 first hole, his worst showing of the tournament.
Fidone (-11) responded with three birdies on his next six holes and added three birdies on the back nine to end the round with a 68 to move back in the top 3, tying for third with Trey Winstead (-11).
“It didn’t really rattle me too much,” Fidone said about his double bogey. “I just kept my head down and kept grinding all day and put up a decent score.”
McCrory (-13) maintained his first place slot after a round of 67 and Fred Wedel (-12) moved up from third to claim second place after back-to-back rounds of 64.
Dallas’ Blain Hale recorded the biggest jump from Round 1 to Round 2, moving up 25 spots to sit in sixth place after a 7-under-par, 63 finish.
Now tied in third, Fidone and Winstead both know they will have to have great showings the next two rounds to overcome the current top 2.
Fidone, a 30-year-old Southern Methodist University grad has been a professional for 10 years, having played events on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamérica and PGA Tour Canada.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ve gotten a lot better at just taking it one shot at a time,” he said. “You’ve got to figure out a way to do that and I’ve been playing for the last 10 years and I’ve gotten a lot better at it.”
Winstead, a 24-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had one of the better finishes of the day, ending with a round of 63, a three-stroke improvement from his 66 round on Tuesday.
“I just kept doing what I was doing,” he said. “(I got) the ball off the tee and got it to where I can attack the pins and hit some putts and hope they go in.”
Making the cut
The field of golfers was cut down from 114 to just the top 40 after Round 2.
Among those making the cut was Victoria East grad Ben Lake. Lake is tied for 37th place with 15 other golfers.
Lake carded a three birdie, four bogey round of 72 to follow up his 3-under-par 67 on Tuesday.
Faith Academy grad Alex Hernandez missed the cut after ending the round tied for 85th after a round of 75.
Round 3 of the tournament begins on Thursday, with 8 a.m. being the first tee time.