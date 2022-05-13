The 19th anniversary of the deaths of 19 immigrants who perished inside an abandoned tractor-trailer south of Victoria will also be a celebration of their lives.
The May 13, 2003, discovery outside a convenience store remains the deadliest human-smuggling case in U.S. history. On that date, smugglers left Harlingen after packing at least 74 immigrants who entered the country illegally into a sealed tractor-trailer. The next morning, the driver abandoned the trailer south of Victoria. The immigrants were left with no water.
Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of 19 people, including a 5-year-old boy, who died from heat, dehydration or suffocation. Investigators said it was probably about 170 degrees inside of the trailer. The driver who abandoned the vehicle, Tyrone Williams, was initially sentenced to life in prison. In total, Williams was convicted on 58 counts of conspiracy, harboring and transporting illegal immigrants.
In 2011, Williams was given a new sentence of nearly 34 years in prison after a federal appeals court overturned the multiple life sentences he received.
The Rev. Jacob Koether, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, said it was a tradition in the Catholic Church to celebrate memorial Masses and to not only pray for the souls of the departed, but to celebrate their lives as well.
“Typically we see some family come down from Houston,” Koether said.
Although the size of the ceremony has diminished in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, Koether said people should still remember the fears that cause people to flee their homeland in search of a better life.
“It’s so sad,” Koether said. “We must pray for all those deciding to make this trip.”
The ceremony will be at noon Saturday at the memorial to the immigrants at U.S. 77 and Fleming Prairie Road, near where a 7-Eleven convenience store now sits. At the time of the deaths, it was called Chubby’s truck stop.
By holding a memorial, Koether said, it helped with grief and reminded the community that the threat still exists to those crossing the border into America.
That threat is “so rampant, so prevalent,” to those attempting to seek asylum, that prayers must be said for those attempting such a journey so they won’t be taken advantage of, Koether said.
