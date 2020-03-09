Two armed men wearing masks entered the AT&T Mobility store at 6308 N. Navarro St. about 9:20 a.m. Monday and stole an undisclosed amount of property before fleeing in a Ford F-250, according to Victoria police officials.
Officers located the vehicle, vacant and idling, in the 100 block of Guinevere Street, but were unable to find the robbery suspects, according to a news release from Officer David Brogger, department spokesman.
