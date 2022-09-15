Ever since Dr. Aaron New, Citizens Medical Center urologist, first met Dr. Belur Patel during his residency at Texas A&M Health Science Center at Baylor, Scott and White Health in Temple, the two have had a strong connection personally and professionally.
For nine years, Patel told New that after his medical school days he would one day move down and join him in Victoria to be closer to the coast, and this year he finally made the leap to join his mentee at Citizens Medical Center.
"We talked about it shortly after I got to Citizens, and I thought he was joking," New said.
New is one of the few urological surgeons at the hospital, and he's needed a second person to compliment what he does and who he can trust in terms of judgment and opinion, he said.
Over the years, the hospital has searched for urological surgeons to pair with New, but none were ever the right fit, New said.
"Victoria has struggled to get another urologist," he said. "We've looked around, and people have interviewed, and I've always thought in my mind, because Belur and I always talked how cool it would be for him to be there. If I could pick somebody from my training, even the other residents I worked with, to be my partner, it would be this guy."
As Victoria has continued to grow, it has been difficult to meet the demand from the community as New would often be backlogged for three-four months on routine treatments, making it difficult to provide the care patients needed in a timely manner, New said.
"Victoria itself, its population is not huge, but we cover such a huge area, and we see people as far as Corpus and even south of that," he said. "As a general rule of thumb, urology is a needed field because of the aging population, and there's just not enough of us floating around."
This doesn't include times when New had to refer his patients to Houston for surgery, because the hospital didn't have someone who could fill that gap in the surgical service he is able to provide, which made it even more difficult for patients having to travel to Houston or other cities rather than stay close to home, New said.
Every time New received a call from Patel, he always asked when he would finally move down to Victoria, but something was always in the way, Patel said.
Being mentor and mentee, there is an intrinsic trust and familiarity that is hard to replicate, Patel and New said.
"Working to find a good partnership is tough, especially with this," Patel said. "We interact so much covering patients, and you need someone with the same work ethic."
Beyond the work ethic, they also have to have the same empathic and caring attitude toward patients and that was something Patel saw in New from the very beginning of his residency, Patel said.
"I trusted him, even at the stage," he said.
For Patel to finally jump to Citizens has been a joy for New and has reduced his backlog to six weeks, New said.
"For that to all just kind work out and for him to come and work with me for some period of time as my teacher is just an incredible feeling," he said.
Patel still catches himself acting like the teacher, walking in front of New on rounds and critiquing New as if back in residency, but New is quick to remind Patel jokingly that it's a partnership now.
"Like father and son, that's always your son, and that's always your father, and the son will want to grow out of that, but the dad will always be over you telling you ‘need to do this,'" Patel said, noting he laughs at himself when that happens. "That's why we have a great relationship.
Once Patel fully transitions to Citizens from Baylor, Scott and White Health, the hospital is expected to be able to perform a lot more urological surgeries in-house as New's training in robotic surgery is complimented by Patel's complex surgery experience, they said.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Patel join Dr. New in our urology program. It’s not often that you have the opportunity to work with your mentor that you think so highly of, but that’s exactly what Dr. New shared with me when we talked about bringing Dr. Patel to Citizens Medical Center," said Citizens CEO Mike Olson. "They’re both exceptional physicians with incredible surgical skills, and we are very pleased to have them at our hospital and in our community.”