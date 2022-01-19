YORKTOWN — Seely Metting has never stopped to think about what she’s accomplished at Yorktown.
A four-sport varsity athlete, who also performs rodeo, Metting has excelled on the basketball court.
As a junior, she averaged 25 points per game as the Kitty Kats began the year 22-0, the longest winning streak in school history in the 5-on-5 era.
Now a senior, Metting hasn’t slowed down, averaging 36 points per game over her last six district games and crossing 2,000 career points in a 55-20 win over Kenedy on Dec. 18.
“It feels good knowing that someone will be able to read that somewhere,” Metting said. “It’s cool that one of the Mettings have done that, because my family name means a lot to me. I never could have done any of this without my teammates and my amazing coaches and the opponents we play, who play us really hard and challenge us.”
Her performance on the court has led to numerous accolades.
Metting is a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game, and on Dec. 31 was named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Week for a 41-point, 14-rebound, 5-steal performance in a 49-43 win over Three Rivers.
She has also received TABC All-Region the past two seasons.
“She’s lost her mind when it comes to scoring,” said Yorktown coach Valton Acree. “She understands her role, she’s got to provide that scoring punch for us. (The accolades) are great for her as a person, but also great for our program. Yorktown girls basketball is kind of on the map now. The crazy thing about her career is that she’s not a secret.”
In discussing Yorktown’s 52-40 win over Port Aransas, Acree described Port Aransas girls basketball coach Stephanie Cowen as one of the best coaches he faces year in and year out.
“You know she game planned to do everything she could to stop Seely Metting that night, and she still dropped 38 on them,” Acree said. “We joked cause I would say ‘I’m gonna sit down more this game,’ and then I sit down for like five seconds. But sometimes I just want to sit down and just watch.”
A varsity starter since she was a freshman, Metting led the volleyball team to three straight undefeated district titles in four years, led the softball team to the playoffs as a junior and she was a regional finalist in discus and pole vault in 2021.
Meeting has had that drive to compete in sports from an early age, all starting in T-ball.
“It was so competitive,” Meeting said. “It was all about beating the boys because I grew up playing with them at recess. It was always about keeping up with them. But I treat all the sports the same. I go just as hard in volleyball and softball as I do in basketball. (Basketball) just started pointing out when I realized I was pretty good at scoring because I’m a little stronger, I’m built bigger. I can take the ball in, and I just loved doing that.”
Metting attributes her success to playing multiple sports, especially basketball.
Metting’s coaches have seen her develop since seventh grade and step into leadership roles in quick succession.
Ironically, Meeting had doubts about her future in basketball as a freshman depite averaging 15 points per game when Yorktown missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker.
“They’re shooting before practice starts and she says, ‘Coach, what if last year is going to be as good as I’m ever going to be?’” Acree said. “And I said, ‘Well, Seely, that is 100% up to you. I can coach you. I can push you. But you got to put the work in.’ And obviously, she has. So it really makes a coach’s job very easy when your best player is your hardest worker.”
In volleyball, coach Irma Gomez described Metting as a player that made everyone around her better. Meeting had 329 kills, 144 digs, 253 assists, 11 blocks and 79 aces as a senior as Yorktown won its third straight district title.
While playoff wins have eluded the volleyball team, Metting helped Yorktown become clear district favorites year in and year out.
“What we may have lacked in humongous size, we had a lot of speed and we were a very fast-paced team,” Gomez said. “She was part of that and able to put that element into the team. You can have big players that are able to get up and really hit the ball, but we had explosion type of players.”
The 22-game winning streak in basketball, which won Yorktown its first district title since 1976, was an experience both Metting and Acree said they never wanted to end.
“The seniors were my sisters since pre-K,” Meeting said. “So they meant the world to me. And it was a great feeling, being able to have that winning streak and it made me realize that this year was going to be a whole different team, not in a bad way, in a good way. It’s just a whole different environment where I think we’re just as good. It’s just a different way we play this year.”
At 18-10 and 7-0 in District 31-2A, Metting has Yorktown primed for a third straight playoff appearance in basketball.
When her career is all said and done, all the coaches at Yorktown are going to wonder where Metting ranks in the history of athletes to pass through Yorktown High School.
“I can’t say historically because I’m not from here. But she’s got to rank up,” Acree said. “When you’re looking at the whole aspect of all that right there. I mean, you’d be hard pressed — and there may be someone — but you’d be hard pressed to find someone that’s excelled to that extent, in so many different activities.”
