Texas based Mid-Coast Electric Supply announced an agreement, in principle, last week for their acquisition by the Reynolds Company, a whole-sale distributor of electrical products and subsidiary of the McNaughton-McKay Electric Company.
Mid-Coast Electric Supply is an electrical and automation distributor primarily focused on the industrial markets of South Texas, according to a news release from McNaughton-McKay Electric Company. The company was founded by Louis Barker in Victoria in 1968. It has since expanded to six locations with 108 employees. Since 1993 it has been under the leadership of Tom and Steve Barker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.