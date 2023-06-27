Homelessness has been a tough, ongoing situation in Victoria.

"Homelessness is not a disease," said Tana Alise Sorrells, who has been going through homelessness for the past four years. "Anyone can be homeless."

Sorrells lives on the streets of Victoria, doing what she has to do to survive.

From panhandling to "dumpster diving," she's trying all she can to get back on her feet after her unit caught fire at Oak Forest Apartments in 2019 at the hands of an arsonist. She lost everything.

Sorrells, who recently was released from the Victoria County Jail in a plea deal on a criminal trespass charge, scrounges around looking for food and cleans herself using a hose at the local car wash when she can because, she said, other facilities have strict rules for those without housing and there are no safe havens for women in her situation.

All Sorrells wants more than anything is a place to lay her head and freshen up from time to time.

"I have nowhere to take a shower," she said. "What we need is a place to put our heads at night without so many stipulations that'll get you kicked out."

That's exactly what Mid-Coast Family Services has planned, something that will impact unsheltered homelessness community in Victoria: a new day center.

The group was recently awarded a $200,000 city grant to help build the new center.

According to Ginny Stafford, Mid-Coast's chief executive, the facility's designs have been approved and construction should begin by Oct. 1 and be completed within nine months.

The day center will be established behind the Mid-Coast Thrift Store, which will keep all of its operations in the same area.

Stafford said the new center will include co-ed restroom facilities with showers, a full restaurant-style kitchen and an open area where guests can lounge or sleep.

Stafford has been working on homelessness in the city for 20 years and she said the situation isn't getting any better.

"We had 177 people that we found on the street in January," she said. She said they sleep outside or "in a park or a car."

"It's places where people are not meant to sleep," Stafford said.

Sorrells agreed the homeless community would be appreciative of the facility in more ways than one.

"It would be amazing, to tell you the truth," Sorrells said. "I honest to God believe we would take care of it because as much as you see trash here, we come and pick it up, too."

At the end of the day, anyone can be homeless for any reason, Sorrells said.

That's why Stafford said she is so keen on getting help for them, no matter the circumstances.

"Sometimes life just gets hard, it happens and families fall apart," Stafford said. "We see so many times that people end up on the street through no fault of their own. So the least we can do is to try to make their life on the street just a little bit better."

Although Mid-Coast is doing its part, Stafford said this will need to be a collaborative effort from others to keep the facility going.

"I can tell you, after we get this thing built, we're going to need help with volunteers," Stafford said. "We're going to need lots of community support to help us get this thing not just up and running, but keep it running as well."