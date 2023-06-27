Homelessness in Victoria
Tana Sorrells rinses off at a local car wash Monday afternoon in Victoria. Sorrells said she has been experiencing homelessness for four years. "Homelessness is not a disease," Sorrells said. "Anyone can be homeless."

 Duy Vu

Homelessness has been a tough, ongoing situation in Victoria.

"Homelessness is not a disease," said Tana Alise Sorrells, who has been going through homelessness for the past four years. "Anyone can be homeless."

Sorrells lives on the streets of Victoria, doing what she has to do to survive.

Tana Sorrells gets ready to go on her route from Queen City Park Monday afternoon in Victoria.

From panhandling to "dumpster diving," she's trying all she can to get back on her feet after her unit caught fire at Oak Forest Apartments in 2019 at the hands of an arsonist. She lost everything. 

Sorrells, who recently was released from the Victoria County Jail in a plea deal on a criminal trespass charge, scrounges around looking for food and cleans herself using a hose at the local car wash when she can because, she said, other facilities have strict rules for those without housing and there are no safe havens for women in her situation.

All Sorrells wants more than anything is a place to lay her head and freshen up from time to time.

The future site of a homeless day center from Midcoast Family Services.

"I have nowhere to take a shower," she said. "What we need is a place to put our heads at night without so many stipulations that'll get you kicked out."

That's exactly what Mid-Coast Family Services has planned, something that will impact unsheltered homelessness community in Victoria: a new day center.

The group was recently awarded a $200,000 city grant to help build the new center.

Tana Sorrells digs through a Dumpster in search of clothes on Monday in Victoria.

According to Ginny Stafford, Mid-Coast's chief executive, the facility's designs have been approved and construction should begin by Oct. 1 and be completed within nine months.

The day center will be established behind the Mid-Coast Thrift Store, which will keep all of its operations in the same area.

Stafford said the new center will include co-ed restroom facilities with showers, a full restaurant-style kitchen and an open area where guests can lounge or sleep.

Tana Sorrells wipes sweat off her forehead after searching through a Dumpster on Monday afternoon in Victoria.

Stafford has been working on homelessness in the city for 20 years and she said the situation isn't getting any better.

"We had 177 people that we found on the street in January," she said. She said they sleep outside or "in a park or a car."

"It's places where people are not meant to sleep," Stafford said.

Tana Sorrells walks through a neighborhood under the blistering heat to find new clothes and to rinse off on Monday afternoon in Victoria.

Sorrells agreed the homeless community would be appreciative of the facility in more ways than one.

"It would be amazing, to tell you the truth," Sorrells said. "I honest to God believe we would take care of it because as much as you see trash here, we come and pick it up, too."

At the end of the day, anyone can be homeless for any reason, Sorrells said.

Tana Sorrells rests her head on her hand while sitting at Queen City Park on Monday afternoon in Victoria.

That's why Stafford said she is so keen on getting help for them, no matter the circumstances.

"Sometimes life just gets hard, it happens and families fall apart," Stafford said. "We see so many times that people end up on the street through no fault of their own. So the least we can do is to try to make their life on the street just a little bit better."

Although Mid-Coast is doing its part, Stafford said this will need to be a collaborative effort from others to keep the facility going.

"I can tell you, after we get this thing built, we're going to need help with volunteers," Stafford said. "We're going to need lots of community support to help us get this thing not just up and running, but keep it running as well."

Tyrese Boone is the local government and public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. Tyrese is a recent digital and print graduate from the University of North Texas. He may be reached at tboone@vicad.com or text 940-765-6859.

