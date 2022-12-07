Did you know that each year in the United States over 100 billions pounds of food is wasted? Just unused and, eventually, thrown away by households, retailers and restaurants.

Well, several millions of those pounds of unused cereals, rice, beans and canned and fresh goods is rescued right here in South Texas.

"I've received a truckload of cereal from HEB at one time when we first started because the logo was in the wrong area on the box. OK, I don't think any of us knew that or realize that," Robin Cadle, president and chief executive of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, told a group of business and government officials on Tuesday. "We've gotten tons of Whataburger ketchup; they overbuy and don't sell what they anticipate they're going to. So we get it."

Each year, 108 billion pounds of food is wasted in the U.S., which is about 130 billion meals worth over $408 billion, according to the Feeding America network, which includes the food bank. Last year, Feeding America and its partners collected 4.7 billion pounds of groceries.

That's actually how the food bank gets most of its products. Goods donated by the FDA, grocers like HEB and other sources account for about 65% of items on the food bank's shelves. Corporate and individual donors provide 14% of its funding, governments provide 9% of funding and the agencies it gives food to, like kitchens and shelters, provide 12% in the form of a shared maintenance fee.

"I got a call the other night there was a wreck right there where Aloe is that truck overturned that was hauling hauling organic bananas," Cadle said. "I can't tell you how many bananas are in our warehouse right now going out to different places. We've taken a wreck that had chicken, frozen chicken, we were able to get those and redistribute those."

Food insecurity is rife in South Texas, where, as Cadle told the Victoria Partnership meeting on Tuesday, even working-class families are clients of the food bank or one of its distribution partners.

"Now, many people think that those we serve are homeless or lazy or don't want to be working," she said. "But those that we are serving are working two jobs but just can't make due. … It's really frightening that most people are one paycheck away from from needing assistance. The federal shutdown showed that to us. So it's crazy. But it's sad."

Food bank literature shows 42,800 people are assisted by resources from the food bank in an 11-county service region that includes Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton counties.

She said children and seniors benefit greatly from the food bank's resources, which also includes backpack give-aways, SNAP nutrition education and assistance with paperwork, plus support for the twice-a-week Victoria Farmers Market. "And I hate to see either one of those go hungry. We need to make sure that they get the nutritious food that they need the access to food."

To that end, Cadle encouraged businesses and individuals to donate money or time.

"Every dollar that you help with, that you provide, helps us provide eight meals," she said. "And that doesn't mean I can go the grocery restore buy eight meals. It means with the government funding we get, the donations we get, the commodities we get from USDA, the way we leverage everything, it equals out to eight meals for every dollar that we spend."

She also said she was "very proud" of the agency's efficiency. "Our fundraising, 3 cents goes to administrative costs, and the 97 cents goes back into what we do. So we're very efficient."

That efficiency has paid off for the community.

"When I first started, we were distributing just under 3 million pounds a year of food out to our 11 counties," Cadle said. But then Harvey hit. "The year after Harvey, we distributed 5.4 million pounds of food out. The first year of the pandemic we distributed almost 9 million pounds."

The need is there. And that's why Cadle also encourages volunteers to help at the food bank. "We have all kinds of volunteer opportunities," she said. You can volunteer Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. After paperwork and orientation, "we'll put you to work sorting food, cleaning things. … If you donate time, you donate your money, your time, talents and treasures, you're a Hunger Action Hero."

Basically, you're helping neighbors survive. Which is what a food bank, and its community, is supposed to do.