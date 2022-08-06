Victoria resident Abel Conchola ventured out with his family Saturday to get them ready to go back to school.
He also wanted to take advantaged of tax-free weekend.
He was buying them a little bit of everything, but with six kids, he was mostly focused on clothes.
As someone who works in the oilfield, tax-free weekend makes shopping for his children much easier, Conchola, 36, said.
“I get them everything, besides me,” he said noting his work schedule.
Conchola was looking at some sunglasses, but ultimately decided to focus on his family Saturday afternoon instead.
The Victoria Mall was busy Saturday, as families came out in full force to take advantage of a weekend without taxes.
“It’s like a mini-black Friday,” Lids assistant manager Priya Wilson said. “This is the most ridiculous it has been in a while.”
Ordinarily, foot traffic in the mall is much lighter and the parking lot is nowhere near as full as it was Saturday, Wilson said.
Throughout the mall families wondered through the various stores getting items for their offices, clothes for their children, jewelry for their significant others and everything in between.
In JC Penney, clerks operating the registers were constantly moving as the line stayed busy all afternoon. The shops such as Spencer’s, Journeys and American Eagle were also packed with people.
Children could also be seen playing and running around as their families shopped through the mall.
Tax-free weekend ends Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.