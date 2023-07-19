Shaylee Scheumack has competed in the Miss Victoria pageant since she was little, and with each year the 13-year-old said she's grown more confident, so much so that competing has helped her work toward overcoming a speech impediment.

With the Miss Victoria pageant at the Victoria Fine Arts Center this weekend, possibly winning the Junior Miss Victoria crown can represent a significant accomplishment for Shaylee.

When she was in prekindergarten, it became apparent to her teacher Shaylee possibly struggled with a speech impediment, the girl's mom, Shalena Morgan, said. Testing confirmed the impediment, but the school she attended could not provide the resources sneeded.

2022 Miss Victoria Pageant
Shaylee Brooke Scheumack, 12 at the time, walks in the 2022 Miss Victoria Pageant on July 24, 2022, at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.

"She struggled with her S's and her R's," Morgan, 48, said. "Like the word veterinarian, she would pronounce it without the Rs."

Shaylee said the issue caused her to not talk at all at school out of fear of embarrassment to the point it became detrimental to her school work.

But one of her passions was dance, which she practiced at the Debbie Bennett Green School of Dancing studio. There, owner Debbie Bennett Green, who also is the Miss Victoria Pageant director, suggested to Shaylee and Morgan that she enter the Miss Victoria Pageant to get past her impediment.

Since then, Shaylee has switched to a school that can better meet her needs and for the past 10 years has competed in the Miss Victoria Pageant.

With each year, Shaylee's confidence has grown and her speech has improved, Morgan said.

2018 Miss Victoria Pageant
Rilynn Drake, 8, practices her formal wear presentation before the 2018 Miss Victoria pageant. Best friend and fellow Young Miss Victoria contestant Shaylee Scheumack,8, center, leans forward to look backstage.

"Last year, I was just in awe of her on stage and how much she has grown," the mom said.

Shaylee, in the Miss Victoria pageant last year, finished second in the interview portion of the contest by just a point and on stage, Morgan said. She showed minimal issues talking about her Be Kind project, as she walked gracefully on stage with the confidence she lacked when she was younger.

Before Shaylee, neither Morgan nor her other daughters had been involved in pageants. But she found how Green helped Shaylee and the other girls throughout the pageant to be incredible, she said.

"I think every little girl in Victoria should be involved in the Miss Victoria Pageant," Green said. "I'm a firm believer it gives them confidence and skills that they will have trouble learning elsewhere."

Watching Shaylee come out of her shell as she makes friends with the other pageant contestants, find her voice, overcome her speech impediment little by little and gain confidence has been a joy and makes the pageant special, she said.

2018 Miss Victoria Pageant
Shaylee Scheumack tries to kick the tailgate of an SUV closed in her formal pageant gown. Her mother Shalena Morgan holds her best friend, right, Rilynn Drake's dress. The 8-year-old girls are 2018 Young Miss Victoria contestants.

Now Shaylee is a straight-A student, Morgan said.

"It has been a blessing to watch her confidence levels grow," Green said. "Now she looks like a superstar out there."

On Saturday, Shaylee, along with 19 other contestants, will go through the interview portion of the competition in the morning. During the stage portion of the competition, she will be judged on her speech about her Be Kind project, her modeling and her formal dress.

Shaylee's Be Kind project is "Kindness 365," which is her mission to show that everyone can be kind every day by doing one kind act each day of the year, not just through volunteering with local nonprofits, but with a kind word or a hug for someone in need, Shaylee said.

Gallery: 2023 Miss Victoria Pageant contestants

The 20 contestant of the 2023 Miss Victoria Pageant. The Pageant will take place 6 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria ISD Fine Arts Center.

If she were to win the Junior Miss Victoria crown this year, it would be a symbol of all the hard work she has put in over the last few years, Shaylee said.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

Health Reporter

