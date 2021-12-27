Benjamin "Tank" Loera, a 16-year-old Vanderbilt boy who was reported missing Oct. 27, was found dead last week, according to a news release issued Monday by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
A decomposing body was found on Dec. 20 in a brushy area alongside Farm-to-Market Road 1117 near the Guadalupe River in Guadalupe County, about 5 miles southeast of Seguin.
A Guadalupe County sheriff's office lieutenant told The Seguin Gazette the decomposition of the body had progressed so far that authorities could not determine if the body was that of a male or a female.
“It’s bones,” the lieutenant told the newspaper. “It’s literally bones.”
A spokesperson for the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office could not be reached Monday.
That day, a man intending to purchase the land was surveying it when he discovered the body, which was in a "decomposing state." He called authorities to report it, said Craig Kirkpatrick, chief deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Between where the body was located and where Loera was reported missing is a distance of nearly 100 miles, according to Google Maps.
The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office used dental records to determine the body belonged to Loera, according to the news release.
The cause of death, as well as a ruling on whether the death was a homicide, had not been determined by the medical examiner's office Monday, Kirkpatrick said.
"All we know right now that the body belonged to (Loera)," he said. "We are checking in day-to-day for updates as their investigation moves forward."
The discovery comes as three people are in custody in connection to Loera's disappearance.
Kyler Ray Rector, 19, and Casey Wayne Jenschke, 23, both of Lolita, were charged while already in custody at the jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping on Nov. 23 and Nov. 29, respectively, in connection to Loera's disappearance.
A third person, a 15-year-old girl, was detained on those same charges and booked into the Victoria County Juvenile Detention Center. Her name was not provided because of her age.
Andy Louderback, former Jackson County sheriff, previously told the Victoria Advocate that Jenschke had connections to Seguin.
The three remained in custody Monday, according to the news release.
Kirkpatrick said any new charges faced by the three will come after the conclusion of the medical examiner's investigation.
The search by county and state agencies began after Loera's mother, Jessica McKinney, reported him missing on Oct. 27 after he did not return home after going to a friend’s house to play video games.
Loera' family has been notified, according to the news release.
"Our condolences go out to Ben’s family and friends," the news release reads.
