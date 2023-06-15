Victoria Realtor and business owner James Wearden wants to keep the Mitchell School's 120-year history intact when it's redeveloped into an artisan market.
He is hosting a design contest for the back wall of the old school's auditorium in which the community can decide what they want it to be and create space outside the market for the community to enjoy.
"I would like to see a mural that reflects the community, the city's pride as well being something that the local citizens want to come to see, but also tourists from outside the city," Wearden said. "That back wall lends itself to artistic expression."
The contest is being handled by Jupiter Horizons Gallery, which is co-owned by Karissa Winters and Claire Santellana.
"We want to make this place a destination," Winters said. "People will submit their ideas, and it's going to be all community members, not just artists, because we want to involve the whole community."
With the contest, a committee will go through all the submissions, and then the top four ideas will be put to a community vote, Winter said.
The deadline to submit an idea for the mural will be July 15. Community members can vote on the project from July 20-Aug. 20, and artists will be able to submit renderings of the project soon after, she said.
Once votes are counted, the winner won't be announced until the mural is officially unveiled to the community, but people will still be able to watch as the mural is put together, Winters said.
The hope is for the mural to be finished about the same time the new artisan market officially opens, she said.
"Downtown is growing and is becoming more than just Main Street," Winters said.
While the mural is symbolic and will be an "Instagram" moment type of location like the angel wings that were along Main Street, it is only part of the effort to make the new vision of Mitchell School feel ingrained into the community, Wearden said.
The auditorium will serve as a space that businesses and small organizations could rent out for events, he said. He also plans to utilize the existing green space as place community events could be held.
Beyond the main school building, where the artisan market will be, Wearden wants to use the existing space as close to its original use as possible, with the cafeteria serving as a place cottage industry vendors could sell their food out of, the gym being utilized for some athletic reusage that he wasn't ready to reveal and overall being an anchor tenant for the area that the community can grow around.
"We want it to be a community gathering place as well as a tourist attraction," Wearden said.