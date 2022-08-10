MMA comes to Victoria with knockout event

Tap or Scrap II is bringing mixed martial arts to the Victoria Community Center at 6 p.m. Saturday and will highlight fighters from across South Texas, including some from Victoria.

The event is in line with the city of Victoria's goal of emphasizing sports tourism as an economic activity generator. Both the city and the promoter hope success this weekend fuels future events.

Peter Morales, Tap or Scrap owner, has only stepped into the octagon once. But since then, he has wanted to get involved on the business side and bring MMA to Victoria and highlight local talent.

Not many people know about the MMA schools in Victoria, such as Nightmare Striking Academy, Holy Grail Jiu Jitsu or Monsters Den Martial Arts, which will participate in Saturday's event, Morales said.

"You have a lot of people here in Victoria that want to try mixed martial arts or boxing or jiu-jitsu, and kids that go to these events and see it, it might light that fire in them," he said.

Beyond that the event is expected to be a good time with an amazing atmosphere, Morales said.

"It's just electric," he said. "The chills you get, especially if you have a loved one fight, is hard to explain. You just feel the energy, you feel the momentum, you feel the excitement, it's a rush."

There will be 10 fights Saturday evening showcasing talent locally and from across South Texas, Morales said. For Tap or Scrap participants, these events can improve their record and get them noticed by other organizations as they build up their reputations.

Morales grew up in Calhoun County and has lived in Victoria for 20 years. His first event, in Port Lavaca, and his second, in Victoria, hold a special place in his heart.

"Everything I've known and learned has been in this area and to be able to bring something like this here is very humbling," he said. "It means everything to me to be able to do a show here."

Morales hopes The Victoria Community Center will become a home for his events. He's already committed to holding another one there on Jan. 21.

"We have all these schools here and they don't really have a place," he said. "They have to travel far just to compete and by putting on shows here where they can have it in their own backyard just have all your loved ones, family friends, co-workers just to drive to the community center to watch you fight, it's a humbling experience."

The event adds to the city's emphasis on expanding sporting events to increase tourism.

"We're excited for this MMA event to be hosted in Victoria and the potential economic benefits it could have on our community," said Michelle Myers, Victoria sports tourism manager. "This event brings its own following to our community while also giving local Victoria residents the chance to enjoy a different type of event."

Sporting events like Tap or Scrap II bring economic activity anytime they are in Victoria through hotel stays, sales tax, rental fees, shopping and more, Myers said.

"It is absolutely possible that as the interest in this type of event grows and as Victoria's name circulates through that industry, there could be more interest within the industry to host events like them here," she said.

Weigh-ins for Tap or Scrap II will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Toyota of Victoria, Morales said. Tickets will be available there or Saturday at the Community Center before doors open at 6 p.m.