What a difference a year makes.

For Victoria West, things could not be more different offensively now compared to a year ago.

Against San Antonio Davenport in week one of 2022, the Warriors were figuring out what their new starting backfield, comprised of Camden and Kamauri Montgomery, could do.

Repper and Montgomery had yet to start a game in the backfield at the varsity level prior to the first offensive series against the Wolves.

Entering this season, Repper now has 12 games of experience under his belt.

"It was really nerve wracking going out there for the first time," Repper said. "Our team has experienced a lot more now, everyone is comfortable being out there."

Repper's increased comfortability in his role under center should pay dividends for the Warriors right away. Last season the Warriors lost a tight 33-26 contest to the Wolves. Not only was Repper new, but almost the entire offensive line was making their first start a season ago.

A more experienced Warrior team this time around is excited to get back on the field against Davenport to kick off their 2023 campaign.

"Compared to now there's definitely more experience, they know what to expect," Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce said. "We've got more leaders because they know what to expect and they can help guys who this might be their first time."

West looks for leadership to lead to wins The 2023 Warriors look to lean on experienced players this season.

On the other side of the ball the defense knows that they have their work cut out for them. In 2022 the Wolves averaged nearly 41 points per game, and while the Warriors were able to hold them below their season average, Davenport's pace and physicality was something that set the tone in last year's matchup. This time around the Warrior defense is on high alert for another fast and physical contest.

"They're a very physical team, the offense moved very quickly," Warrior defensive lineman TK Rollins said. "We just got to get lined up faster, when you're facing an up tempo offense the speed is always a focal point."

When the Warriors take the field for the first time, Boyce expects to see a confident bunch out there, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Davenport is a tough opponent, and Boyce wants it that way in the non-district slate, and he wants to see his bunch ready to perform at a high level against an opponent that is going to challenge them.

"Confidence, commanding, communicating with each other, and just being able to go out and execute because they know what to do," Boyce said of what he expects to see from the Warriors. "They're going to be ready and there's an understanding that you go out there and you're going to have to make some tough physical and mental type plays against a very good football team."

The key to victory in the Warriors' mind is minimizing the negative plays. On offense the Warriors don't want to be in third and long, and defensively they know they can't afford to give up the big plays.

"We have to minimize negative plays, on offense no turnovers and winning the big play and turnover ratio," Boyce said. "On defense creating turnovers and putting them in situations of third and long instead of third and short."