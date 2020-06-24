Citizens Medical Center
Buy Now

Citizens Medical Center in Victoria.

 Advocate File Photo

Citizens Medical Center has tested at least 110 staff members for COVID-19 to verify that they haven't been infected by the outbreak identified at the hospital this week, the hospital's chief medical officer said.

All have tested negative, and will be retested again Friday to verify that they haven't been infected, said Dr. Daniel Cano at a meeting for the hospital's board Wednesday.

Cano said the current total of infected employees is 21. Officials initially identified 16 infected employees Monday. All are isolated at their homes, he said. A single source for the outbreak hasn't been identified, but Cano said he thinks the virus was spread among employees through the same vulnerabilities throughout the community: interactions with other people within 6 feet and conversations without facial coverings.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.