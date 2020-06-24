Citizens Medical Center has tested at least 110 staff members for COVID-19 to verify that they haven't been infected by the outbreak identified at the hospital this week, the hospital's chief medical officer said.
All have tested negative, and will be retested again Friday to verify that they haven't been infected, said Dr. Daniel Cano at a meeting for the hospital's board Wednesday.
Cano said the current total of infected employees is 21. Officials initially identified 16 infected employees Monday. All are isolated at their homes, he said. A single source for the outbreak hasn't been identified, but Cano said he thinks the virus was spread among employees through the same vulnerabilities throughout the community: interactions with other people within 6 feet and conversations without facial coverings.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.
