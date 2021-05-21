William Moore, who served in parts of the Middle East while in the U.S. Army, prays before a flag dedicated to a fallen soldier and Purple Heart recipient during a Warrior's Weekend's event welcoming more than 200 veterans to Victoria on Friday.
William Moore, who served in parts of the Middle East while in the U.S. Army, prays before a flag dedicated to a fallen soldier and Purple Heart recipient during a Warrior's Weekend's event welcoming more than 200 veterans to Victoria on Friday.
Eric Smith, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Army, shows off his cap adorned with emblems showcasing his service history on Friday. Smith said he served as a dog handler in the Vietnam War.
Korean and Vietnam war veteran Israel Tames, right, is embraced by Michael Graham, who served in the Middle East while in the U.S. Army, during a ceremony welcoming more than 200 veterans to Victoria on Friday.
William Moore walked past a flag dedicated in his honor to pray at another flag for a fallen soldier who was also a Purple Heart recipient.
"I prayed for comfort for his family and those who knew him. I am eternally grateful for the sacrifice he made, which was one that made him unable to be here today," said Moore, who served a tour in Iraq and other Middle East countries from 1989 to 1995 while in the U.S. Army. "All of this is such a great honor to all these folks."
