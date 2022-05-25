As the May 31 closure of Devereux’s Victoria operations approaches, most of the more than 40 Gulf Bend Center outpatients who were in their care will remain where they are living.
Among those residents, 28 have chosen Bell Tech Ent., eight have selected N2 Care Services, eight have chosen other providers and two remain undecided, Mendy Blank, Gulf Bend director of intellectual or developmental disability services, read from a statement to the Gulf Bend Center board of trustees at their Tuesday meeting.
Most will stay within the service area with only two leaving, Blank said.
Bell Tech and N2 Care are in the process of securing leases of the homes of patients and group homes that choose them, as well as negotiating with Devereux staff to stay on, Blank said.
“Gulf Bend is pleased that the individuals who wanted to stay in Victoria were able to do so,” Blank said. “Some will be able to remain in their current homes, with their current roommates and possibly their current staff.”
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health announced at the end of March it would be closing its Victoria operations in May because of financial and labor concerns that were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents must decide on their care providers by May 31, Blank said.
“Our staff is working diligently to get this completed as quickly as possible to meet this timeline,” Blank said. “Our focus continues to be making sure each person has chosen the provider that can meet their unique needs.”
It was not clear Tuesday who will take over Devereux’s facility at 120 David Wade Drive. A decision has yet to be made publicly and everything remains fluid with those discussion, said Jeff Tunnell, Gulf Bend Center executive director. Gulf Bend provided intellectual or developmental disability services for inpatients at this facility.
