An attorney representing the mother of a man fatally shot by a deputy U.S. marshal in January said she still has many questions, and criticisms, for authorities.

Rebecca Webber, an Austin attorney, said she plans to continue her pursuit for justice for JD Javier Lane, 28, of Victoria, and his family on Tuesday, a day after the county’s district attorney revealed a grand jury had found his death justified. Webber is representing Mona Gallegos, Lane’s mother, and plans to file a federal civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit that would name as a defendant the deputy U.S. marshal who killed Lane.

“Mona is not giving up,” Webber said. “Information is going to come out through the lawsuit that is going to paint a different picture.”

In April, a grand jury found Deputy U.S. Marshal Max Hernandez was justified in fatally shooting Lane on Jan. 5. Hernandez and other law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest Lane on a warrant obtained after police presented evidence linking Lane to two robberies and an assault from the night before, said Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson on Monday.

Webber has “serious doubts” about how Hernandez could mistake a metallic pipe scraper in Lane’s hand for a gun.

Filley Johnson said the decision about whether the shooting was justified was made by grand jurors, which was made up of randomly chosen local residents. That finding would have given Hernandez a legal defense against any criminal prosecution, according to Texas law.

Grand jurors considered standards established in the 1989 U.S. Supreme Court case Graham v. Connor that say an officer’s actions must be considered within the context of how a reasonable officer would have acted in the moment — rather than through the lens of 20/20 hindsight, Filley Johnson said in an email Wednesday.

Webber also hopes through the lawsuit she will be able to uncover additional information that could shed better light on the narrative offered by authorities. The attorney criticized Filley Johnson and authorities for waiting months to give details, including Hernandez’s name, to Gallegos and her family.

In March, Webber filed a petition in federal court to uncover information about the shooting by requesting the deposition of a Texas Ranger who led the independent investigation into Lane’s death. A federal judge recommended on Tuesday the petition be dismissed for jurisdictional reasons.

“We filed the (petition) because they wouldn’t tell us anything,” Webber said, adding, “It’s one thing to refuse to release a video to the general public. It’s an entire separate cruelty to leave a mother entirely in the dark until 30 minutes before you release a press release.” Webber said there was no reason to wait that long.

Petition for deposition Rebecca Webber filed this petition on behalf of the mother of JD Javier Lane to request a deposition of a Texas Rangers investigator. Webber s…

But Filley Johnson said it was necessary because her office was waiting for the conclusion of the then ongoing Texas Rangers investigation. She also said details are never shared from ongoing investigations to protect their integrity.

“I have tried to be sensitive, but forthright with Mona Gallegos throughout this process. I promised Ms. Gallegos that I would tell her the results of the grand jury’s findings before I released that information to the public, and I kept my promise,” Filley Johnson said.

Webber criticized the news release issued by Filley Johnson’s office on Monday, saying it was badly written and containing inaccuracies. Webber said there was no reason to include Lane’s toxicology report, which showed he was under the influence of illegal drugs, and she said describing Lane as “armed and dangerous” was false because he was in fact unarmed.

Filley Johnson said the toxicology report corroborated Lane was acting erratically during a series of crimes he was linked to on the night before the shooting. She also said authorities had received credible information saying Lane was armed and dangerous before the shooting.