Bloomington resident Alexandra Aguirre, 25, shares her and her 3-month-old son Thiago Aguirre's story through the pandemic. Aguirre details her experience as a first time mother, her family getting COVID-19, the pandemic giving her extra time to bond with her child and emphasizing sanitation in the wake of their birth.
1. How was your pregnancy?
Aguirre: This was my first pregnancy. It was really smooth and a great experience, 10/10! I actively worked until I was about seven months pregnant before going on leave. I did get COVID in July. I had mild allergy-like symptoms for about five days. I didn’t think I had COVID until I lost my sense of smell. I gained some back but didn’t fully gain my smell back until right after I had my son. A couple of weeks until I was to be induced, my sister, sister-in-law and mother-in-law all got COVID, one after another. The hardest part of the whole pregnancy was thinking they wouldn’t get to meet him right away. But thankfully they got better, and their quarantine time was up by the time he was born.
2. What was it like when you were delivering your child?
Aguirre: Delivery was amazing. I gave birth at Citizens, and every nurse that came in was kind, patient and so, so supportive. They answered any and all questions my husband and I had. I knew my family was in good hands going into delivery.
3. How did the pandemic affect your experience from what you expected?
Aguirre: I feel like the pandemic gave me more time to be alone and bond with my baby — time I probably wouldn’t have had if COVID wasn’t around. Family and friends were more cautious and respected our wishes to stay away if they were feeling sick.
4. How has life been like raising your child in this pandemic environment?
Aguirre: Raising a child even in the COVID environment is still all I thought it would be. Extra hand washing, face wiping and sanitizing is all it takes to keep us healthy. It’s working out so far. We enjoy being out and experiencing new things outside of our home.
5. Now that we are seemingly at a stage of the pandemic where the disease is becoming endemic, how do you feel? Is there anything you would like to say about your experience?
Aguirre: SANITIZING! This pandemic got me ready to be extra when it comes to sanitizing when out in stores or just out of the house in general. I had a great pregnancy and birth. I would do it all over again with or without the pandemic.
The Victoria Advocate heard from several mothers who detailed their experiences through the pandemic and gave them the platform to tell their story through five questions. We've included their experiences here for readers to enjoy this Mother's Day.
