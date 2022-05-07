Victoria resident Alison Robinson, 37, shares her and her 1-year-old son Brownson Robinson story through the pandemic. Robinson details her experience with Brownson being a high-risk pregnancy, not having a traditional pregnancy experience, having an online baby shower, being nervous about people visiting after her child was born and feeling that the pandemic was ultimately a blessing for their family to bond.
1. How was your pregnancy?
I had a high-risk pregnancy. I started having complications when I entered my second trimester which resulted in biweekly doctor's visits and monthly ultrasounds. At 31 weeks four days, my fluids dropped, and I was admitted to the hospital for continuous IV fluids. The original plan was to try to get me to my due date that was almost eigh weeks away (July 14), but five days later, I started having contractions and developed a low-grade fever, so the on-call doctors decided it was best to take him via emergency C-section.
2. What was it like when you were delivering your child?
Due to my complications, I ended up having an emergency C-section. Mark and I were behind a huge blue curtain with our masks on. Luckily for me, one of my very best friends was able to be in the operating room with me and walked us through the whole thing step by step. If it wasn't for her, my delivery would have been pretty scary.
3. How did the pandemic affect your experience from what you expected?
Having a baby during lockdown changes everything. I wasn't able to have a traditional baby shower, no maternity pictures, no Lamaze classes. My husband wasn't allowed to at my doctor's appointments unless it was an ultrasound, and even then he had to wait outside until I was called back. It wasn't at all what either of us had expected, but we made the best of it! My friends even threw me an online quarantine baby shower. Baby showers in yoga pants are great!
4. How has life been like raising your child in this pandemic environment?
At first being at home with a newborn without help was terrifying. When people would want to come by to visit, I would get extra nervous. I made sure they had a mask, clean shirt, no fever — new mom nerves on overdrive. Now COVID doesn't really affect our day to day.
5. Now that we are seemingly at a stage of the pandemic where the disease is becoming endemic, how do you feel? Is there anything you would like to say about your experience?
It was ultimately a blessing in disguise. It allowed our new family of three to have alone time without extra visitors and gave us the time to bond. It gave us time to reflect on what was most important in such a trying time in our world.
The Victoria Advocate heard from several mothers who detailed their experiences through the pandemic and gave them the platform to tell their story through five questions. We've included their experiences here for readers to enjoy this Mother's Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.