Victoria resident Christy Henry, 40, shares her and her 2-year-old daughter Sophia Henry's pandemic story, which includes becoming a first time mother at an older age, challenges in finding essentials and changing polices, fears that Sophia would get COVID-19 and the impact the pandemic has had on Henry's personality.
1. How was your pregnancy?
Henry: I was fortunate that my pregnancy went as smoothly as it did, all things considered. Because I was an older first-time mother, I was lucky enough to have the expertise of Dr. Melissa Wilson, who calmed my fears about the entire birthing experience. The last few weeks were stressful because of the unknowns of this virus. Lots of temperature checks and enforcement of the rules about keeping our distance and wearing our masks made sure we were as safe as possible. I have always been a bit leery when it came to germs, so the precautions I felt I needed to take to keep us safe were always something I was happy to do. The changes we experienced because of our work situations made it a challenge because I was always worried about making sure Sophia was healthy and well-fed. For about four or five months, it was hard because essentials weren't in stock. We made it work, thank God, and my husband Matt and I, and Sophia are all healthy.
2. What was it like when you were delivering your child?
Henry: So many rules were changing when it came to giving birth. Initially, I was expecting to have to deliver on my own because the rules were really strict. Then the rules changed once again that allowed my husband to be present in the room, as long as we were masked. Before giving birth to my baby, I was informed that I would need to wear a mask while I delivered, which was stressful. It once again changed, and they weren't as strict as I expected them to be. At that point in the pandemic, no one realized how severe the effects would be. Had I known how bad it was going to get, I would have worn my mask to keep everyone in the operating room safe from my germs.
3. How did the pandemic affect your experience from what you expected?
Henry: Because the virus had just begun to infect residents, and no one really knew how to combat the effects, lots of things that an expectant mother is used to experiencing right before giving birth did not happen for me. I didn't have a baby shower, and I really missed the closeness of having that experience. It is always appreciated to have virtual encouragement, but nothing can replace the feeling of being together with people you love, celebrating the birth of a baby. The fun part of having people meet your baby didn't happen either since everyone was rightfully concerned with not getting a newborn baby infected with a potentially fatal illness.
4. How has life been like raising your child in this pandemic environment?
Henry: It has been so different from what I was expecting. Before the pandemic, I was an outgoing extrovert. Now I am more reclusive and guarded. Anything you want to do with your child that involves large groups of others has been discouraged for two years, so it has affected my choices. The fact that no one knew what to expect and the suggestions for safety continually changed made it difficult to know what the right thing was to do to keep your baby safe, and that is a little sad.
5. Now that we are seemingly at a stage of the pandemic where the disease is becoming endemic, how do you feel? Is there anything you would like to say about your experience?
Henry: My goal for Sophia is that she grows up healthy and well adjusted. Navigating a pandemic has been challenging in a lot of respects, but I have made unexpected connections that I will carry with me after all of this is over. I am especially thankful for Rebecca Johnson, who is a mentor with an organization called Parents as Teachers. This wonderful organization has provided me with the learning tools including activities and books to teach Sophia, appropriate for her stages of development. The fact that I have gained a friend who knows what it's like to be a new mom while still being able to teach Sophia has been so important in my transition to a normal life.
The Victoria Advocate heard from several mothers who detailed their experiences through the pandemic and gave them the platform to tell their story through five questions. We've included their experiences here for readers to enjoy this Mother's Day.
