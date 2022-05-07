Victoria resident Jazmin Perry, 29, shares her and her 1-year-old son Amani Perry's pandemic story, which includes job loss, changes in how things were done and a feeling of relief as the pandemic appears to be winding down.
1. How was your pregnancy?
Perry: I was let go over the phone on my day off by my previous employers. On Feb. 14, 2020, my supervisor knew I was going to announce my pregnancy on social media. That following month in March 2020, the pandemic hit. Businesses were closing down temporarily, and when I was finally able to get callbacks for interviews, I was showing. So no one would hire me due to someone else “being more qualified.”
The day before my baby turned a year old, our house hold all tested positive for COVID-19. His party planned for that weekend had to be pushed back for an entire month, and even then, some of our close relatives couldn’t attend due to them testing positive at the time.
2. What was it like when you were delivering your child?
Perry: My fiancé wasn’t allowed to go to any of my doctor's appointments. He wasn’t even allowed into the hospital until I was set up for delivery. My father was told he couldn’t even wait in the parking lot to hold up welcome signs for his new grandson. We weren’t allowed any visitors. The day after I gave birth, I got up to do some walking. I remember the halls feeling empty and cold — hardly any decorative door hangers. I don’t even think congratulation gifts were allowed then, and no newborn photo was preformed.
3. How did the pandemic affect your experience from what you expected?
Perry: Being able to carry and have my son will always be a blessing that I will never take for granted. But I can’t help but feel cheated out of some memories due to the pandemic. I had “drive through” baby showers and glass door visits for the first two months after giving birth. And once I was finally offered a job, I couldn’t tour the day cares to see which was best for my son. Masks were still mandatory at the time, so I didn’t even know the faces of the day care workers who kept my son. It was like the only faces he knew for the first year of life were just mine and my fiancé's.
4. How has life been like raising your child in this pandemic environment?
Perry: Life has felt limited.
5. Now that we are seemingly at a stage of the pandemic where the disease is becoming endemic, how do you feel? Is there anything you would like to say about your experience?
Perry: I’m glad life is slowly getting back to normal. At first, I feared my son would never get to know what normal is. And though drive-through baby showers and glass door visits were me and my fiancé's choice, we’ve waited years for our child. And when you’re blessed with a baby, you thought you might not ever have, you don’t get the luxury to treat life as a risk anymore. That little person is my entire world, and I’d do any/everything to continue protecting him.
The Victoria Advocate heard from several mothers who detailed their experiences through the pandemic and gave them the platform to tell their story through five questions. We've included their experiences here for readers to enjoy this Mother's Day.
