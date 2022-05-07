Port Lavaca Resident Lynn Cano, 31, shares her and her 2-year-old son Vicente Cano's pandemic story, which includes Cano deciding Vicente would be her last child, her son being born pre-mature, missing her daughter's 5th birthday, worrying about her health and the joy her son brought to their home during the pandemic.
1. How was your pregnancy?
When I found out I was pregnant, COVID had not really hit our area too hard, but it was on the rise. I was about two months pregnant and had to have emergency exploratory surgery on my abdomen. Come to find out, I had a cyst on my left ovary that had ruptured that caused me to bleed internally. They were not able to salvage my left ovary and fallopian tube. My unborn baby was unharmed through all that. That was a very scary situation for my husband, daughter, and our family as this just happened out of nowhere. After this, COVID really started to hit, and I found out our second child was a baby boy alone. My husband was not able to be present at any more of my appointments, which was understandable. We were in a pandemic, but still we missed out on finding the gender of our child together, which was bittersweet. As for work, well, I couldn’t have asked for a better work family, so not much stress came from work. I would say most came from the unknown of what would happen if I got COVID and if it would harm my unborn child, worrying about my daughter's eLearning because that is when the schools were out due to, you guessed it, COVID. Fast forward to my 32-week checkup appointment. Everything was fine except my blood pressure, which happened to be 203/90, but I felt completely fine. My doctor wanted me to go straight to the emergency room to have it monitored for a few hours. They didn’t like how it was looking, so I was admitted. Five days into my stay at the hospital, they ended up testing me for COVID due to a pregnancy symptom that happen to be one of COVID's. This was the time it took about a week for the test to come back. A few days after that, my doctor informed me at 5 a.m. that we would be delivering baby by C-section at 8 a.m. when they told me I could call my husband to come.
2. What was it like when you were delivering your child?
When my son was delivered, I was not able to see him or hold him. My husband was, however, able to take a picture of him and show me. My son was born premature on April 7, 2020, weighing 3 lbs, 7oz. I was not able to see him in the NICU because I was still waiting on my COVID test to come back. The two days my husband was there at the hospital with me, they allowed him to go see and be with our son. After we had our celebratory lunch, my husband left but I stayed at the hospital. If I were to leave, I would not have been allowed back in the hospital due to COVID. Three days after I had my son, I was able to see him and hold him. Test had come back negative.
3. How did the pandemic affect your experience from what you expected?
I was in the hospital for an entire month. I was unable to see my daughter, my husband, my family. I missed my daughter’s fifth birthday party. I realized then that I didn’t want to go through that experience again, so he became my last baby. I understand the circumstances were unique because of COVID, but it really put everything into perspective. I was honestly expecting to experience some type of postpartum depression, but thank goodness I didn’t. I was definitely a normal pregnancy, like with our daughter. I’ve been through a lot, but having a baby during COVID really took the cake.
4. How has life been like raising your child in this pandemic environment?
It’s been nothing short of crazy! He’s wild. He’s spunky, adventurous and lovable. I really think having him during the pandemic really shaped the little boy he’s becoming. I know he doesn’t realize it, but I do. At first, I was leery about going out in public or having people around him. But after a while, things started winding down and were almost back to normal. Honestly, I felt rude to people at most times. It wasn’t intentional. I was just looking out for my children and trying my hardest to keep them safe.
5. Now that we are seemingly at a stage of the pandemic where the disease is becoming endemic, how do you feel? Is there anything you would like to say about your experience?
I stay strong-minded. I had to keep my mentality in order to stay strong for my family. It really affected me, having to stay away from my daughter while I was in the hospital with my son. I had to learn to trust that my husband is taking great care of her, that I had nothing to worry about. I had to take a step back, take a breath whenever I wanted to throw in the towel and give up. I know that there are others that have it worse than me. Their situations aren’t like mine. I met someone who was in the hospital a month before I was and didn’t get to leave until a month after I did. I met her at the right time. She really helped me through a really rough part of my life. I’m extremely grateful to my husband, my family and my friends.
The Victoria Advocate heard from several mothers who detailed their experiences through the pandemic and gave them the platform to tell their story through five questions. We've included their experiences here for readers to enjoy this Mother's Day.
