Victoria resident Roshanne Guerra, 37, shares her and her year-old son Oaklyn Guerra's story through the pandemic. Guerra details her experience with Oaklyn as a nurse for Post Acute Medical rehab, getting COVID-19 late in her pregnancy and the struggle it caused, Oaklyn's struggle with numerous viral infections including COVID-19 and teaching her children the importance of living healthy in the midst of the pandemic.

1. How was your pregnancy?

My pregnancy was a normal pregnancy. We had our pregnancy announcement in December 2021. March 2020 is when the pandemic hit and I was halfway done with pregnancy. I work in health care, as an LVN floor nurse at PAM rehab, so I was very careful with how I did things at work and out in the city when we had to. Only foreign place I can remember going is to the airport, that was before I found out I had COVID. I was 35/36 weeks pregnant when I was diagnosed. I was sent home two times to quarantine, but found out I had pneumonia the second time at the ER. A few days after I couldn’t get myself out of the bath. I didn’t have the strength. I was struggling to breathe so I went back into the ER and they finally admitted me. My pneumonia was worse and my oxygen was in the 80s. They put me on oxygen and told me I was probably going to deliver the next day.

2. What was it like when you were delivering your child?

I was extremely scared. They admitted me in a room on the labor and delivery floor but the room had a plastic covering draped down when you entered the room. I was put in bed with oxygen and placed on a monitor. When I would walk to the bathroom I would huff and puff getting back and forth. My baby’s father wasn’t able to see me. I was isolated from everyone. I felt alone. I was taken to surgery the next morning and I was shaking. I was terrified what might or could happen. In the meantime, Zac was trying to get a negative COVID result so he could see the baby after he was born and he was going to be able to see us from a window during surgery, but he didn’t make it in time for the surgery because of the COVID test. Everything happened so fast but in the surgery it happened so slow. During surgery I felt OK, then out of no where I felt like my head was being squeezed. I felt like I was straining, almost like when you're upside down and the blood rushes to your head. I kept whimpering and asking if they were done. I couldn’t take the straining in my head anymore, but I kept trying to coach myself and tell my myself you’re doing OK, you’re going to get through this, you’re almost done. Finally, Baby Oaklyn was born, but I didn’t hear him cry, they wheeled him off before I could even get a glance at him. It wasn’t the natural, normal way with the skin to skin welcoming. He was just wheeled away. I hated my delivery day. It was an all-time low for me. I was depressed. I didn’t get to see and hold him until nine days later.

3. How did the pandemic affect your experience from what you expected?

I honestly didn’t think it would affect me physically and mentally the way it did. I had heard from friends and family and their experience wasn’t severe. It was more like allergies, so I was thinking if I did get it then it wouldn’t be so bad. I was wrong though. We felt trapped at home when we had the stay at home order. We wanted to see friends and family, my birthday wasn’t even a fun day to celebrate because we were all afraid of the unknown.

4. How has life been like raising your child in this pandemic environment?

Raising my children has been pretty challenging, given that my child has been sick more than any of my four other children. He was catching every sickness or virus that went around. We couldn’t even go two weeks without him getting sick again with something. He didn’t have a healthy immune system. He got COVID in April 2021, had hand foot mouth in May 2021, he had RSV and was hospitalized July 2021, reoccurring ear infections, rhinovirus several times. He had it all. He got ear tubes this past February and they said the junk in his ear was bad. In February after his tubes (he was 1 yr and 9 months old) we finally don’t have to take a trip to the doctor or ER anymore. He still deals with bad allergies and eczema though. It’s been really hard especially when you're trying to live a normal life and trying to raise four other kids.

5. Now that we are seemingly at a stage of the pandemic where the disease is becoming endemic, how do you feel is there anything you would like to say about your experience?

We are just trying to live our life as normal as we can. We know life will probably never be the same but we can only educate our children and teach them the importance of a healthy lifestyle and not to take things for granted.

The Victoria Advocate heard from several mothers who detailed their experiences through the pandemic and gave them the platform to tell their story through five questions. We've included their experiences here for readers to enjoy this Mother's Day.