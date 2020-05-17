A 20-year-old Victoria motorcyclist was hurt Sunday afternoon after he lost control of his speed and struck the back of a vehicle on North Navarro Street, a Victoria police officer said.

Devin Deck was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after he struck the vehicle about 4 p.m. near H-E-B Plus!, said Patrol Officer Dinah Levario.

Deck struck his head in the crash and suffered scrapes to his arms and legs and was taken from the scene by ambulance, Levario said. He also had some difficulty recalling details of the crash, she said. It was not clear whether Deck was wearing a helmet.

