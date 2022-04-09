MOULTON — When Mateo Vasquez was 5 years old, his grandfather, Alfonso, registered him to play soccer in a youth league in Gonzales.
That moment sparked a passion that’s sending the now-13-year-old on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Barcelona.
Mateo, who is in his third year playing for FC Barcelona’s academy in Austin, is one of an estimated 1,150 players set to compete in the ninth Barça Academy World Cup beginning Monday.
The four-day tournament will feature 104 teams from 15 countries and 352 games at FC Barcelona’s home training grounds, where legendary players like Leo Messi and Ronaldinho honed their craft.
Vasquez is one of 11 players from the Austin academy selected to participate out of roughly 40 possible players.
He was originally supposed to go in 2020, but the event was canceled for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
“I was speechless,” Mateo said of the moment he found out he had been selected. “I didn’t really believe it. Then, afterwards, I realized that it’s real and it’s amazing.”
After playing in the league in Gonzales, Mateo went on to play in leagues in Seguin, Shiner and Hallettsville.
All the while, his passion continued to grow and he continued to want to challenge himself.
That led the family to a FC Barcelona camp in Houston nearly three years ago where he received instruction from coaches affiliated with the parent club in Spain.
After the camp, he was made aware of the academy team in Austin and tried out. He made the team then and each of the last three years through their annual tryouts.
“It’s made me more confident because it’s helped me lose a lot of weight, get better at the sport and made me feel more confident and secure around other people. I don’t have a lot of anxiety as before.”
Juggling act
Making the three-hour round-trip to the academy's home base at The Circuit of the Americas in southeast Austin three to four times a week is no easy feat for Mateo or his family.
Many times as his mother, Cynthia Vasquez, gets off work, Mateo has already eaten his dinner and is dressed in his practice uniform, ready to go to practice.
“He is always willing to go. He’s always ready to practice,” his mother said. “He really enjoys this game. He really enjoys his team, teammates and coaches.”
Mateo also excels in class as he does on the field.
His parents have told him in order to continue to play the game he loves, he must make good grades and finish his education.
The eighth-grader has boasted straight A’s since kindergarten, his mom said, and is one of the top students in his class at Moulton.
He works on his homework either while riding to or from practice, or when he gets home around 10 p.m. each night.
“The first place you notice how hard he works is in the classroom,” said Moulton principal Jamie Dornak. “His grades are impeccable and he’s such a hard-working young man. He understands the expectations that his parents have set for him. They value his love for soccer, but they have worked so well with him to help him understand his education comes first.”
Mateo planned to complete most of his homework during the 14-hour flight to Barcelona on Friday. He also had arrangements set up to where he can turn in work via email to his teachers while overseas.
“We’re just so proud of him and so thankful for the working relationship we have with his parents,” Dornak said. “Everybody’s in it for the same thing, to have him and every other student be successful.”
Leading on the field
Jon Muñoz Arberas has been Mateo's coach at the academy since January 2021.
When the Spaniard arrived in Texas, he was overwhelmed in a brand new country.
The first day of practice proved to be mostly challenging as he gathered his bearings in the new surroundings. However, Mateo’s first impression was that of a natural leader.
“The first interaction with Mateo, I saw one of those players you want to have on your team,” Muñoz Arberas said. “He was really focused to help the team, help the coach. He was focused on the drills, behaving well and doing his best. My first impression was good. I knew from the beginning that he would be an important part of the team.”
Part of the requirements to be selected as a representative for the tournament are leadership qualities like Mateo has demonstrated.
“What I’m saying is that he got this invitation because of his hard work,” Muñoz Arberas said. “He got this invitation because of his commitment to this team. I think he should take this as a big reward.”
When Muñoz Arberas has to get the teenagers to refocus at practice, he doesn’t have to look further than Mateo.
He doesn’t want to feel as though he’s not getting the most out of his practice time.
“If I play well, I can get an opportunity to play in Spain,” Mateo said. “I could potentially be one of the legends there if I keep up my consistency. It’s motivation.”
His awareness of where his hard work can take him brings a sense of pride for his parents.
“I’m super, super proud of him because in his young age, he understands that he has to work hard to get his dream and go wherever he wants in the future,” his mother said. “Right now, it’s to play soccer.”
Watching his idols
While in Barcelona, Mateo and the other players in the Barça Academy World Cup will get an opportunity to watch some of the players they look up to most.
Barcelona hosts German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League on April 14 at the historic Spotify Camp Nou, a 99,000-seat stadium which opened in 1957.
“I know he is a big fan,” Muñoz Arberas said. “So being in the facilities where the first team is, it’s a big honor. Not many players can say they are taking part in this.”
Looking at the competition
Mateo’s team will compete against academies from Dubai, Switzerland and Italy in the group stage of the tournament.
The tournament will also feature debuts from academies in Miami, Orlando, Mexico, Jordan, Japan and France.
The closing ceremony will be April 14.
“I’m very excited,” Mateo said. “I’m kind of shocked I got selected to go. But I’m really, really excited about this.”
