CORRECTS TO PROPANE PIPELINE INSTEAD OF A NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the port when a dredging vessel hit a propane gas pipeline in the water.
A marine construction company with dredging operations based in Port Lavaca is facing multimillion-dollar lawsuits after a deadly Corpus Christi channel fire.
Friday, dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd, which is owned by Houston-based Orion Marine Construction, struck an underwater natural gas pipeline and caused a deadly fire and explosion, according to the lawsuits.
