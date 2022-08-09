Jurors were excused early Tuesday in a child sex abuse trial for a former Victoria high school coach to give them some rest before beginning again the next day.
Court is scheduled to begin again at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning with the prosecution's second half of their closing arguments. Jurors are expected to begin deliberating a verdict afterward.
Alvin Mumphord III, 45, was indicted on 22 counts of various sexual crimes involving students. The charges included 10 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, five counts of online solicitation of a minor by sexual contact and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to court records.
Three charges against Mumphord were abandoned, including two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one count of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
The trial has had four and a half days of testimony and 113 exhibits, including photographs of witnesses who prosecutors said were victims and text messages they exchanged with Mumphord.
In those texts, Mumphord expressed his love for some of them, the prosecution and defense said.
Prosecutors said those expressions were inappropriate. Mumphord's attorney, Myron Davis, said they were innocent and a reflection of the family atmosphere at St. Joseph High School.
Arnold Hayden, assistant criminal district attorney, said at the start of his closing argument that Mumphord was "a wolf in sheep's clothing" during his tenure at St. Joseph, which stretched 23 years, from 1998 until his arrest in April 2021.
Hayden said the state abandoned two of the charges after discovering two of the students were over the age of 17 at the time of the abuse. The other charge was dropped because, Hayden said, the witness did not testify.
Davis said during his closing the witness "did not show up" and the other two changed their stories from the time they were first interviewed to the time of their testimonies in the trial, not citing their ages as reason. He said those students were not bothered by their interactions with Mumphord until after his arrest.
Hayden said to the jury, which includes four men and eight women, "We know that Alvin Mumphord III had contact with the genitals of the victims. We know it was to gratify his own sexual proclivities."
All of the victims, Hayden said, were 15 or 16 years old when the abuse happened. There were in all 10 witnesses who testified against Mumphord, he said.
But Davis said "quantity does not equate to quality," pointing out that in Mumphord's 23 years at St. Joseph, he worked with untold numbers of students and just eight of those had come forward with allegations of abuse.
Davis said there was some inappropriateness in the way Mumphord would joke around with the kids, but, he asked the jury, "Does that inappropriateness amount to a crime?"
He reminded jurors that witnesses testified "everything was all smiles" and joking and laughter around Mumphord, during training.
The charges of abuse may be linked to a civil suit, he said.
Davis also said prosecutors "want to demonize Coach Mumphord by presenting to you that he's gay."
Not so, said Davis, "He is just saving himself for marriage."
