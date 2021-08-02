JUST-US Participatory Defence Executive Director Anna Harris, left, filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against two top law enforcement officials in Victoria County, Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson, center, and Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr, right, are named as defendants in the lawsuit.
A Victoria murder trial set to begin Monday was postponed, leading a criminal-justice activist who was barred from the Victoria County courthouse last week to withdraw her request for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed her to attend the trial.
Neal Connors, a Beeville attorney representing the defendant in the murder trial, said the trial was postponed because of “interference from an outside party” that “caused the judge to be concerned about whether the defendant would get a fair trial and whether the state would get a fair trial.”
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
