Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a 20-year-old woman in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of Brian Doelle.
On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Alexis Jarvis, of Victoria, charging her with murder in the death of Doelle, 38, of Inez, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The weapon used was determined to be a crossbow, said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd.
