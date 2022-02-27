The crowd roared as a sheep carrying the diminutive Worth Bowers on its back burst out of the chute and out into the arena.
Worth didn't pay them any mind. This was his second time riding Sunday afternoon. His first go around, he rode well enough to top dozens of other kids and earn his way into the finals.
Now, Worth was riding for more than just fun: he was riding for a championship in a crowded field of talented kids weighing 60 pounds or less.
He held on to the sheep for as long as possible. Eventually, he fell off, and the results of Sunday's Mutton Bustin' competition was in the judge's hands. Luckily for Worth, the judge liked what they saw, and Worth left the Victoria Livestock Show with a fancy new belt buckle and the title of grand champion mutton buster.
Competitors and crowds showed up en masse for Sunday's Mutton Bustin' competition.
Mutton Bustin' is a popular event at the Victoria Livestock Show that began four years ago, committee chairman Robert Shadle said.
As the event grows, there's a dedicated team of volunteers who work to ensure the kids participating have an enjoyable time, head rodeo clown Crystal Cantu said.
"We needed another event here to make the stock show go, so we decided to do Mutton Bustin'," Shadle said.
This year the competition saw its largest field yet, as 70 kids signed up for a chance to ride, Shadle said. To qualify for the event, a rider must be 6-years-old or younger and cannot exceed 60 pounds.
Shadle wants the fun show to continue growing, too, hoping that its popularity "explodes like fireworks."
While riding the approximately 200 pound sheep can be scary for some kids, volunteer rodeo clowns are on hand to help cheer them up after a fall, Cantu, or Bubbles the clown, said.
"We try to pick up the kids and get them to have some happiness," Cantu said. "We get to be crazy and silly and they like that."
Cantu definitely got to be silly during the event, too, as she high-fived sponsors with a palmful of glitter and shot T-shirts into the crowd, all while wearing a painted-on smile and cut-off jean shorts over colorful tights held up by suspenders.
The purpose of Mutton Bustin' is to get the younger generation involved in the Livestock Show, Cantu said. Children can't start showing animals at the show until they're 8 years old, so this is their opportunity to participate.
